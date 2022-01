News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) call put ratio 1.2 calls to 1 put on volume of 72K contracts, above 90-day average of 43K contracts into Microsoft (MSFT) to acquire for $95 per share in cash.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO