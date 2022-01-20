ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont orders nursing home visitors to be vaccinated or tested for COVID

By Dave Altimari / CTMirror.org
wshu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday issued a new emergency order requiring visitors to nursing homes to be vaccinated or have proof of a recent negative COVID test before they can enter a facility. “We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 1

Related
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control

By Liz Stark, CNN The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating “numerous complaints” about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control, the agency confirmed to CNN Friday. “We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these The post Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Antigen Test#Cdc
CBS Minnesota

After Fighting COVID For Nearly 2 Years, Minnesota Health Care Workers Still Pushing Forward Despite Burnout, Frustration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burned out and frustrated. That’s how some members of Minnesota’s medical community describe the situation inside Twin Cities hospitals nearly two years into the pandemic. WCCO sat down with a team who were the first people to step up. We saw the very different paths they are on today. “I still cannot wrap my head that this has all happened in the span of two years,” Emily Allen, a registered nurse, said. They were there from day one — when last March St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital pivoted to COVID care. That where 1,000 patients came through over seven months;...
MINNESOTA STATE
wshu.org

Lamont is not seeking an extension of the COVID-19 mandate for state workers

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will not seek an extension of his executive order for state employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests. He told state legislative leaders this in a private meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was held to begin discussions on 11 of Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency orders he’d like to continue after his pandemic emergency powers expire on February 15.
CONNECTICUT STATE
expressnews.com

Lamont’s at-home COVID testing mishap target of new attack ad

The mishap that hampered Gov. Ned Lamont’s efforts to ease spiking demand for at-home COVID tests over the holidays has become the target of a new political attack ad released Monday by the state Republican party. The ad spotlights the nearly two-week-old issue, faulting Lamont for failing to procure...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
PUBLIC HEALTH
californiahealthline.org

Families Complain as States Require Covid Testing for Nursing Home Visits

As covid-19 cases rise again in nursing homes, a few states have begun requiring visitors to present proof that they’re not infected before entering facilities, stoking frustration and dismay among family members. Officials in California, New York, and Rhode Island say new covid testing requirements are necessary to protect...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ctnewsjunkie.com

New Rules For Nursing Home Visitors To Begin This Weekend

Beginning this Saturday visitors to nursing homes in Connecticut must show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter. Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Wednesday that requires vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from either a rapid antigen test that was completed within the previous 48 hours or a PCR test that was completed within the previous 72 hours.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Nursing Home Visitor Requirements Begin

Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order requiring nursing home visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result is now in effect. The governor made the announcement about the requirement on Wednesday. “We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy