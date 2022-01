Gear Aid, Inc. announced the acquisition of the Heroclip swivel carabiner product line from Lulabop, Inc., which was founded and invented by Mina Yoo in 2014. “Our design team has always admired the simplicity, rugged durability, beauty, and innovative design of the Heroclip carabiner,” said Gear Aid President Clark Campbell. “These attributes make Heroclip a great fit for the Gear Aid brand. Mina and her team at Lulabop have done an exceptional job of building awareness and a committed following for the Heroclip brand.”

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO