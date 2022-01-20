ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Exec Shares Details on Ziply 5 Gbps Launch in 60 Markets—and the Price Is…

By Joan Engebretson
telecompetitor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZiply Fiber said today that it is launching 5 Gbps and 2 Gbps symmetrical service in 60 markets in the Northwest. In a pre-briefing with Telecompetitor, Ziply General Manager Chris Denzin said the 5 Gbps service will sell for $300 a month and the 2 Gbps service will sell for $120...

www.telecompetitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
telecompetitor.com

Bluepeak’s Latest Market Will Get Symmetrical 5 Gbps Service

Bluepeak has received franchise approval from Harrah, OK, to build a high-speed fiber network for the community. The company will offer service at symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gbps for residential customers and up to 10 Gbps symmetrical for business customers. The expansion effort, valued at about $5 million will...
HARRAH, OK
telecompetitor.com

Verizon, AWS Expand Edge Computing Availability

Verizon and AWS have made mobile edge computing available to customers in Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, the companies announced. Verizon 5G Edge and AWS Wavelength provide customers with a real-time cloud computing platform as well as AWS compute and storage services. By offering these services at the edge of the network, Verizon is eliminating the network hops and inherent latency needed to connect from a hosted application to the end user’s device.
LOS ANGELES, CA
telecompetitor.com

NKTelco Announces Expansion of Multi-Gig Network

New Knoxville, Ohio (January 18, 2022) NKTelco, a leading communications provider in Ohio,. announced plans today to expand their Fiber-To-The-Premise system in Versailles, Ohio. Residents will have access to a multi-gig redundant network that will provide termination of the fiber. from their premises to the NKTelco network. The new network,...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Herald-Palladium

Honda exec: High auto prices may drop, but not dramatically

DETROIT (AP) — Honda expects its factories to make more vehicles this year despite a computer chip shortage and supply chain troubles. But because it's starting the year with so few vehicles at dealers, the company expects U.S. sales to fall below last year's numbers. The company expects U.S....
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
telecompetitor.com

Add Comcast to Your 5G Private Wireless Network Provider List

Comcast Business said today that it will offer 5G private wireless networks to enterprise customers. The company also announced its first private wireless network, which will use LTE and 5G technologies at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this quarter. According to Comcast, applications “may include immersive court-, rink-side and...
TECHNOLOGY
telecompetitor.com

Gloves Are Coming Off, as Verizon Intros 5G Fixed Wireless at $25 for 100 Mbps

When Verizon turns up 5G mobile service in the C-band later this month, the company also will be offering 5G fixed wireless service in the C-band. In an interview with Telecompetitor, Verizon Business Chief Revenue Officer Sampath Sowmyanarayan said the company will cite a speed of 100 Mbps. According to...
INTERNET
telecompetitor.com

Mediacom Announces New High-Speed Internet Programs to Connect Low-Income Households

WEST DES MOINES, IA – January 19, 2022 — Mediacom Communications today announced its participation in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new program designed to help more Americans lower the monthly cost of home internet service. The ACP is administered by the Federal Communications...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ziply Fiber#Xgs#Wavedivision Capital#Frontier#Gpon#Fttp
blackchronicle.com

Dj Mediaprint FPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. SME IPO to open on January 18 and will close on January 20, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2009 but they started their business in 1999 under sole proprietary. They provide integrated printing, logistics, and courier solutions. They provide their solutions to India and overseas as well. The services include bulk mailing, speed post, records management, manpower supply, return of post-management, bulk scanning, moving services, newspaper print advertising services, and other related services. They have the capability to process over 40 to 50 lakh articles per month. The client base includes some big names like LIC, Indian Institute of Architects, Dish TV, Bank of India, among others. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. They have eight branch offices spread across Greater Mumbai and one in New Delhi and a large network across the city. The DJ Mediaprint share price is hovering around 180-200 level. Check the live share price here.
MARKETS
chainstoreage.com

Hudson Group exec joins C-suite at The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market has named a new finance head. The specialty grocery appointed Adrian Bartella as CFO, effective Jan. 17. Bartella has over 15 years of experience leading finance and accounting teams, having spent the last nine years as CFO at Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in North America.
GREENSBORO, NC
telecompetitor.com

Verizon Signs 7 Renewable Energy Purchase Agreements

Verizon has entered into seven renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) with three organizations for a total of 910 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy. The carrier says total purchases equate to half of its projected annual electrical consumption by 2025. Counting these agreements, Verizon has entered into 20 REPAs since December...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
telecompetitor.com

T-Mobile Goes Bigger, Expands Fixed Wireless Service Across Texas

T-Mobile has expanded its Home Internet fixed wireless access (FWA) service in 57 communities across Texas. According to a T-Mobile spokesperson, this includes new markets, as well as markets where the company had FWA previously to a more limited number of locations. The new T-Mobile Texas markets include smaller, more...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laptops
telecompetitor.com

Windstream, Cincinnati Bell, Other RDOF Bids Authorized

The FCC has released the fifth public notice of authorization of bids in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. Among those authorized are Windstream (in 14 states) and Cincinnati Bell (in Kentucky and Ohio). In all, 51 entities – often LLCs and DBAs of the same corporate parent – holding 2,521 winning bids were authorized.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Angelo LIVE!

AT&T Shutting Down 3G Service Next Month; Other Carriers to Follow

WASHINGTON D.C. –– Several months ago, the Federal Communications Commission announced the three major mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks to "make room for more advanced network services, including 5G." The phasing out will begin this year. According to the announcement, "if your mobile phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade your device before your mobile provider shuts down its 3G network, to avoid losing service." Each carrier will complete the phasing out of its 3G service over the next few months. AT&T  Will finish shutting down its 3G…
CELL PHONES
telecompetitor.com

FCC Proposes Broadband Regulations for Multi-Tenant Environments

The FCC is considering a Report and Order and Declaratory Ruling that Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said is designed to promote competition and increase broadband choice for people living and working in multi-tenant environments (MTEs). The proposal, if adopted, would:. Prohibit providers from entering into graduated revenue sharing agreements or exclusive...
POLITICS
telecompetitor.com

Lumen Awarded Major USDA Contract

Lumen Technologies has received a task order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to deliver a fully integrated wide area data transport service. The contract includes secure remote access, and contact center and cloud connectivity solutions to more than 9,500 USDA locations. Lumen put the value of the task...
INDUSTRY
telecompetitor.com

FCC Adopts Affordable Connectivity Program Rules

The FCC has formally adopted a Report and Order and Further Notice to provide rules for the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program. The program provides eligible households with discounts of up to $30 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month for households on Tribal lands, as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet. It replaces the previous Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Truist launches checking option with no overdraft fees as execs field questions on expenses

Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) is launching a new checking account program with no overdraft fees. Truist One Banking will launch this summer for all customers, CEO Bill Rogers told investors on today's conference call. It will offer a $100 buffer for negative balances, an up-to-$750 deposit-based credit line and loyalty rewards. He said Truist One will give clients more flexibility and help them manage liquidity in a more cost-effective way.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy