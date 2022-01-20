Exec Shares Details on Ziply 5 Gbps Launch in 60 Markets—and the Price Is…

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. SME IPO to open on January 18 and will close on January 20, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2009 but they started their business in 1999 under sole proprietary. They provide integrated printing, logistics, and courier solutions. They provide their solutions to India and overseas as well. The services include bulk mailing, speed post, records management, manpower supply, return of post-management, bulk scanning, moving services, newspaper print advertising services, and other related services. They have the capability to process over 40 to 50 lakh articles per month. The client base includes some big names like LIC, Indian Institute of Architects, Dish TV, Bank of India, among others. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. They have eight branch offices spread across Greater Mumbai and one in New Delhi and a large network across the city. The DJ Mediaprint share price is hovering around 180-200 level. Check the live share price here.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO