Mother arrested after 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in system: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police have arrested a mother in connection to the death of a one-year-old child found to have fentanyl in his system.

Wednesday evening, homicide detectives arrested the mother in the 2000 block of W. 103rd on a warrant for child endangering.

A court complaint shows the child was found dead last Friday “while in the care of his mother.”

The complaint also shows the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office “ruled that a preliminary drug toxicology screen identified fentanyl” in the child’s system.

Investigators are waiting for a final ruling on the cause of the child’s death.

So, for now, the mother was picked up and taken to jail on the child endangering warrant.

Multiple sources tell the I-Team, on Friday, Cleveland police officers made desperate attempts to revive the child at the scene, but they were unable to bring him back.

The mother is expected in court soon.

