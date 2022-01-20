Upthesmoke Catch a Vibe Fridays

PINEO & LOEB team up with NY-based hip-hop artist FUEG and UK saxophonist Ellie Sax for their newest release, “Good Vibe Feeling,” a genre-bending track that is sure to be the star of any night out. With an infectious sax top-line, smooth hip-hop vocals, and a groovy instrumental, these talented artists bring the elements that create a literal good vibe no matter the occasion. Sampling Canadian disco artist Estiban, PINEO & LOEB reach into the past to find the future which creates appeal for a wide variety of listeners, setting the stage for “Good Vibe Feeling” to become this fall’s party time anthem. If there were any doubt as to its danceability, check out the video of 70-year-old dancing queen Andrea Bolley, aka the 6Mom jamming to the track in the streets of LA. The track perfectly represents the sound of PINEO & LOEB’s earlier releases, which got support from BBC Radio 1, and Virgin Radio and led them to remix for the likes of Grouplove and Olivia O’Brien.

