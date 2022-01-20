Thursday 60 Minute Poll-Grammys postponed until ?

The Grammy Awards are getting a facelift. The 64th iteration of the annual music awards show will be held in Las Vegas for the first time, according to a Tuesday statement from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason. The show will be broadcast on April 3, hosted by returning master of ceremonies Trevor Noah. Music’s Biggest Night, as it’s known, had previously been scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, but was postponed amid the recent Omicron surge. The Grammys’ nominal L.A. home, the Cryto.com Arena, was booked solid with sporting events and concerts through the end of April, depriving ceremony organizers of the 10-day lead-in block necessary to set up the awards show. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community,” Recording Academy’s Mason wrote. “We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy's mission.” He added that he appreciated “the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO