Thursday 60 Minute Poll-Grammys postponed until ?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of fear of spreading the Omicron variant and the logistics involved with a...

wspd.iheart.com

Page Six

2022 Grammys rescheduled after COVID-19 postponement

The 64th annual Grammy Awards have a new air date. Following an announcement earlier this month that the original Jan. 31 airdate had been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CBS and the Recording Academy will now broadcast the live ceremony on Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

2022 Grammys gets new date after being postponed

The 2022 Grammy Awards will shift to an April show in Las Vegas after recently postponing the ceremony due to rising COVID-19 cases because the omicron variant. The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from the Recording Academy and CBS. The show postponed its original date on Jan. 31 at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after organizers’ determined there were "too many risks" because of the virus's latest surge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black America Web

Blame Omicron: The 2022 Grammy Awards Postponed To April

The biggest night in music will now take place an April. The Recording Academy has just confirmed they are postponing the 2022 Grammy Awards by several weeks. As spotted on Digital Music News we will have to wait a bit longer for one of the biggest ceremonies of the year. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been rescheduled and will now broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sun, April 3 (8-11:30 p.m., live ET/5-8:30 p.m., live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah, of Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show host and comedian, will return as master of ceremonies for “Music’s Biggest Night”. The show moved from its original date of Jan. 31 amid growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Viva Las Vegas: Postponed Grammy Awards Will Be Held in Sin City

The Grammy Awards are getting a facelift. The 64th iteration of the annual music awards show will be held in Las Vegas for the first time, according to a Tuesday statement from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason. The show will be broadcast on April 3, hosted by returning master of ceremonies Trevor Noah. Music’s Biggest Night, as it’s known, had previously been scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, but was postponed amid the recent Omicron surge. The Grammys’ nominal L.A. home, the Cryto.com Arena, was booked solid with sporting events and concerts through the end of April, depriving ceremony organizers of the 10-day lead-in block necessary to set up the awards show. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community,” Recording Academy’s Mason wrote. “We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy's mission.” He added that he appreciated “the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

UPDATED with latest: There was a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021, but 2022 isn’t allowing much room for celebration. Many awards events were canceled, moved or modified as New York and Los Angeles smashed daily Covid records due to Omicron. The winter months are proving challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, Covid prevention measures are becoming more sophisticated, and many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation, with the first weeks of 2022 looking like a “break glass in case of emergency” situation for many. Here...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Postponed Grammys move to Las Vegas, set for April 3

The Grammy music awards will be held in Las Vegas for the first time this April after being postponed because of the surge of Omicron-variant Covid-19 cases across the United States. The 64th annual Grammys -- featuring nominees including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo -- had been due to take place in Los Angeles on January 31. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show will now take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. "We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
940wfaw.com

Grammy Awards Postponed Until April 3rd

The Recording Academy has moved the 64th Annual Grammy Awards from January 31st to Sunday, April 3rd. The postponed event, hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. According to an announcement from The Recording Academy and CBS,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

