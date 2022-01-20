Joshua Eckl's Thursday Morning Forecast 1/20/2022

A surface high-pressure has given us the coldest temps so far this season and year will quickly shift east today and clouds will begin to invade from the west bringing cloudy skies back to the area through the day today. Strong return flow over the western gulf of Mexico will move back into the area. An area of low-pressure will track east along the N’tern GOM tonight with enough lift for rain but not for t-storms. However, it would not be surprising to see a flash or two within the large area of moderate rainfall. The best chance of this occurring would still remain at or near the coast. Offshore is a different story and there should be lighting at least within the vicinity of the surface low.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO