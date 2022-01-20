ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joshua Eckl's Thursday Morning Forecast 1/20/2022

KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Shawn Cable has the latest on the cold and multiple chances of snow this weekend. Joshua Eckl with...

www.keyc.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
wxxv25.com

1/24 – Rob’s “Cold & Clear” Monday Morning Forecast

A surface high-pressure has given us the coldest temps so far this season and year will quickly shift east today and clouds will begin to invade from the west bringing cloudy skies back to the area through the day today. Strong return flow over the western gulf of Mexico will move back into the area. An area of low-pressure will track east along the N’tern GOM tonight with enough lift for rain but not for t-storms. However, it would not be surprising to see a flash or two within the large area of moderate rainfall. The best chance of this occurring would still remain at or near the coast. Offshore is a different story and there should be lighting at least within the vicinity of the surface low.
ENVIRONMENT
Shawn Cable
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Warmer air tries to briefly move in for Monday before another blast of cold air surges in by evening, dropping us back into the freezer for Tuesday morning. Husker volleyball unveils ice cream flavor to give back. Updated: 22 hours ago. Nicklin Hames, Kayla Caffey, Lexi Rodriguez, Annika Evans and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO

