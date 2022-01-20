Endicott police have arrested a village resident and charged him with attempted murder following a more than monthlong investigation into a shooting incident.

Police charged Dominique D. Wortham, 31, with second-degree attempted murder, a felony, in connection with a shots-fired incident the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, in front of 140 Washington Ave.

The investigation revealed Wortham fired a handgun at another person during the incident, police said. The victim received a gunshot wound to the leg.

Wortham and the victim were known to one another and had a previous relationship, according to village police.

Politics: Tax cuts, health care worker bonuses: 10 things to know about NY's $216B proposed budget

For subscribers: From Binghamton to Corning, here are 7 restaurants we're looking forward to trying in 2022

Housing: New life for IBM Country Club? Developer plans 75-unit apartment complex in Town of Union

Wortham was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the City of Binghamton by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force based in Broome County.

Wortham was arraigned Wednesday evening and committed to the Broome County Jail without bail

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Endicott police charge village resident with attempted murder after shooting incident