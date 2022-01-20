Examining Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni’s comments on Eagles’ wide receivers | 5 takeaways on DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, more

The Eagles are heading into the 2022 NFL offseason with some offensive continuity and a need for an upgrade at the outside wide receiver position. DeVonta Smith established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver, while Quez Watkins showed that he can be a valuable complementary piece as a sixth-round pick in 2020. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019) and Jalen Reagor (2020) have left a lot to be desired and Philadelphia now has the conundrum of needing to add another playmaker to the position.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO