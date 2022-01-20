ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Examining Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni’s comments on Eagles’ wide receivers | 5 takeaways on DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, more

By Mike Kaye
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles have prioritized their wide receiver depth chart over the past three offseasons, spending notable picks on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith. In 2019, the Eagles struck out with the second round Arcega-Whiteside. In 2020, Reagor — a first-round selection — followed suit. But this past offseason, Smith...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking at 12 veteran wide receivers the Eagles could look to pair with DeVonta Smith

The Eagles are heading into the 2022 NFL offseason with some offensive continuity and a need for an upgrade at the outside wide receiver position. DeVonta Smith established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver, while Quez Watkins showed that he can be a valuable complementary piece as a sixth-round pick in 2020. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019) and Jalen Reagor (2020) have left a lot to be desired and Philadelphia now has the conundrum of needing to add another playmaker to the position.
NFL
Atlantic City Press

These 2 words from Eagles' GM throw futures of Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor into question

Everything Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday in their season-ending news conference has to be looked at through the two-word prism of how they presented their answers. Those two words? “Right now.”. So “right now,” Jalen Hurts got an emphatic endorsement from Roseman...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
LehighValleyLive.com

If Eagles change their mind about Jalen Hurts, these 5 QBs in draft would make sense for offense

Two years ago, the Eagles submitted their draft card to the NFL powers that be, placing quarterback Jalen Hurts’ name on a second-round draft card with the team’s logo placed at the top. The Eagles already had Carson Wentz on the roster, the player they hoped would lead the franchise for years to come, but Wentz suffered a string of injuries that the franchise felt necessitated a need to get another quarterback.
NFL
inquirer.com

Joe Banner: Eagles should move on from Jalen Reagor this offseason

Former Eagles president Joe Banner is doing a weekly Q&A with Inquirer Eagles reporter EJ Smith. In part two of this week’s discussion, the two explore the team’s biggest priorities going into the offseason, the looming decisions surrounding a handful of players, and the buzz surrounding Jonathan Gannon’s head coaching candidacy.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants improve trenches with 2 picks, Jets find intriguing pass-rusher, Eagles go heavy on defense in latest 1st-round mock

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs is over, and four more first-round draft spots have been solidified in the aftermath. The Giants, Eagles, Jets and Lions all own multiple first-round picks in the April selection process, and they’ll be able to add some notable pieces to their rosters on Day 1.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Arcega Whiteside#Gm
phillysportsnetwork.com

Howie Roseman made the right move in backing Jalen Hurts

Howie Roseman gave an illuminating press conference last week. It offered some much-needed positivity to a fanbase that hasn’t been looking for it and provided clarity when others were searching for it. The Eagles GM joined Nick Sirianni and spoke to the media earlier this week. They offered the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen’s Sideline Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills just gave us arguably the most-incredible fourth quarter finish in NFL playoff history. There were multiple touchdowns, many of which were thought to be “game-winning” at the time, only for the opposing team to follow it up with a score of their own.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady On Sunday

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday morning. For years, many have compared Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Brady. While Brady has the team accolades, some believe that Rodgers is the more-talented quarterback. That narrative has been mostly pushed away...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Stunned By What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

NFL fans were pretty surprised by what CBS announcer Tony Romo said about running quarterbacks on Sunday afternoon. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday evening. During the broadcast, Romo appeared to say that no one is better at...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy