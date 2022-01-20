Dividend Harvesting Week 46 Update, $4,600 Allocated, $312.32 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.32% Across 60 Positions

CEIX in prime position to take advantage of higher thermal coal prices. I wrote my last article on CONSOL Energy (CEIX) in March of 2021. My thesis was that natural gas prices would rise, making coal a more attractive alternate fuel source - all while the stock traded at 3x my then-current free cash flow estimate. Since publication, the shares have appreciated by 82%; however, I would argue they are cheaper today than when I wrote that article. Over the next 24 months, I estimate CEIX will generate its entire market capitalization in free cash flow. These cash flows are underpinned by contracts already in place for approximately half their expected coal volumes. Moreover, I expect CEIX’s cash balances to exceed their debt at the end of this period, leaving them in a prime position to return cash to shareholders. As these dynamics play out, I posit the share price could rise materially. In a conservative scenario, I see fair value at $60 per share at a modest 3.5x EBITDA multiple based on blended 2022 and 2023 estimates.
