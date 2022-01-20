Dividend Harvesting Week 46 Update, $4,600 Allocated, $312.32 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.32% Across 60 Positions

Equity Prices have declined sharply in the first three weeks of 2022. Investors have been given a rude awakening with the sharp drop in equity prices in the first three weeks of the year. The decline however is not that surprising given the large returns in 2021 and the speculation going on in many sectors. We saw massive premiums given to hyper growth stocks with no earnings, speculation in Electric Vehicle related stocks (the market cap for the top ten automobile manufacturing companies had nearly tripled in the last two years), the rise of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, SPACs etc. They were all signs of an overheated market. The proximate cause for the market drop is the prospect of Federal Reserve tightening in the light of higher-than-expected inflation. But in any case it was a situation ripe for a pullback.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO