ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dividend Harvesting Week 46 Update, $4,600 Allocated, $312.32 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.32% Across 60 Positions

By Steven Fiorillo
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 46 weeks and $4,600 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $312.32 in annual dividend income. It doesn't matter how you invest; the important thing is that you're investing for your future. Regardless of whether you're allocating capital to an S&P 500 index fund, your favorite companies, or dividend-producing assets,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Crown Castle expects to grow its dividend by 7% to 8% per year. NextEra Energy Partners sees 12% to 15% annual dividend growth through 2024. Combined with their 3%+ dividend yields, this growth should power attractive total returns. Dividend stocks can be great investments. Companies that pay dividends have historically...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Yield#Tech Companies#Allocated#Dividend Harvesting#S P#Total Market#Fed
Seeking Alpha

STAG Industrial: A Sell Unless You Like Slow Dividend Growth

The majority of STAG's recent outperformance has been due to multiple expansion instead of growth in FFO/share. I was curious to see when the last bearish article was written on STAG Industrial (STAG). To be fair, it's hard not to like industrial real estate. I had to go back to October 2019 to find one. Every article since then has been neutral or bullish. To be perfectly honest, I bought shares near the end of 2020 around $30 because I liked the idea of monthly payments backed by industrial real estate.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

New Fortress To Generate At Least $1 Billion In Annual Free Cash Flow

New Fortress has invested around $8 billion over the past 8 years building a world-class, global LNG infrastructure portfolio. After many years of heavy investments (~$8 billion invested in building world-class LNG infrastructure assets around the world over the past 8 years or so), New Fortress Energy (NFE) has started to reap the benefits. Specifically, all eyes are on cash flow generation, as this was the weak point of NFE, until now. The main reason is that it takes quite a bit of time (years) to develop assets (permits, construction, etc.) until they are operational (with all safety measures in place) and reach income generation mode.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Seeking Alpha

Getty Realty: Solid Base Return With Upside From Cap Rate Compression

Gas stations have been a highly stable asset class. Getty Realty (GTY) is a triple net REIT focused on convenience stores and it provides an interesting investment proposition on multiple fronts. High yield from an uncorrelated asset class. Potential for substantial asset value appreciation with normalization of cap rates. Relative...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Consol Energy: Estimated FCF Equals Market Cap Over Next 24 Months

CEIX in prime position to take advantage of higher thermal coal prices. I wrote my last article on CONSOL Energy (CEIX) in March of 2021. My thesis was that natural gas prices would rise, making coal a more attractive alternate fuel source - all while the stock traded at 3x my then-current free cash flow estimate. Since publication, the shares have appreciated by 82%; however, I would argue they are cheaper today than when I wrote that article. Over the next 24 months, I estimate CEIX will generate its entire market capitalization in free cash flow. These cash flows are underpinned by contracts already in place for approximately half their expected coal volumes. Moreover, I expect CEIX’s cash balances to exceed their debt at the end of this period, leaving them in a prime position to return cash to shareholders. As these dynamics play out, I posit the share price could rise materially. In a conservative scenario, I see fair value at $60 per share at a modest 3.5x EBITDA multiple based on blended 2022 and 2023 estimates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Putting Together A Shopping List

Equity Prices have declined sharply in the first three weeks of 2022. Investors have been given a rude awakening with the sharp drop in equity prices in the first three weeks of the year. The decline however is not that surprising given the large returns in 2021 and the speculation going on in many sectors. We saw massive premiums given to hyper growth stocks with no earnings, speculation in Electric Vehicle related stocks (the market cap for the top ten automobile manufacturing companies had nearly tripled in the last two years), the rise of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, SPACs etc. They were all signs of an overheated market. The proximate cause for the market drop is the prospect of Federal Reserve tightening in the light of higher-than-expected inflation. But in any case it was a situation ripe for a pullback.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

Investors should consider a pharmaceutical company's pipeline and potential acquisitions at least as much as that company's current portfolio. Demand for consumer goods is far outpacing the world's capacity to ship them. Tourism and entertainment businesses are on the mend despite disruption from the omicron variant. Are you looking for...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Top 5 Value Stocks For 2022

I am highlighting top value stocks that can weather some of the volatility caused by inflation and the possibility of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Last year was an excellent year for investors. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones crushed performance, with the S&P 500 having its best yearly performance in the 21st century.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

What A Rocky First Week Spells For Markets In 2022

Investors returning to their desks after peaceful holiday breaks were probably jolted at their desks by the rout in both stock and bond markets. Investors returning to their desks after peaceful holiday breaks were probably jolted at their desks by the rout in both stock and bond markets. Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy