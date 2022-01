I was driving out of College Hill and down into Forks Township this week. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and I could see Wind Gap Mountain in the distance. Carved out of the trees was a distinct swath – a beacon that brought back so many memories of Saturdays back in the mid-1970s. Back then, I knew I was close to Blue Valley Lanes when the cutout grew larger.

FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO