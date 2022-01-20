ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alto Arc (Deafheaven’s George Clarke, Danny L Harle) Announce Debut EP, Share New Song: Listen

By Evan Minsker
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alto Arc is a new four-piece ensemble: Deafheaven’s George Clarke, Danny L Harle, Hundred Waters’ Trayer Tryon, and the makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench. Today, they’ve announced their debut EP: Alto Arc is out...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Key Glock Shares New Song From Young Dolph Tribute Album: Listen

Memphis rapper Key Glock has shared his track that will appear on the forthcoming compilation Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph. The new song, “Proud,” arrives with a music video that has footage of Young Dolph, the newly renamed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue, and Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where Dolph was fatally shot in November 2021. On the track, Key Glock raps about Dolph and his grief. Listen to the new song “Proud” below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Meta Angel”

FKA twigs has shared a new music video for her Caprisongs track “Meta Angel.” The visual was directed by Aidan Zamiri and filmed in London. Watch twigs wield a compound bow and shoot an arrow through her heart in the clip below. Caprisongs arrived last week. FKA twigs’...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Camp Cope Announce New Album Running With the Hurricane, Share Song: Listen

Camp Cope have announced their new album Running With the Hurricane and shared its title track. It’s the Melbourne band’s third LP and it’s due out March 25 via Run for Cover. Running With the Hurricane is named after the song of the same name by Australian folk group Redgum (of which singer Georgia Maq’s father was a member). Check out the title track below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beach House Share 5 New Songs: Listen

Beach House have shared five more new songs—the latest quadrant of their 18-song full-length Once Twice Melody. Listen to Chapter 3—“Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever”—below. The band announced Once Twice...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clarke
Pitchfork

Listen to Nilüfer Yanya’s New Song “Midnight Sun”

Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new song. “Midnight Sun” is the second single from her new album Painless (out March 4 via ATO), following “Stabilise.” Its video was directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel. Watch it below. “It’s a song about recognizing what it...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The xx’s Romy Joins Fred Again.. and Haai on New Song “Lights Out”: Listen

Fred Again.. has released a new song called “Lights Out.” It’s a collaboration with Romy of the xx and London-based electronic artist Haai. Check it out below. “I started this song on my laptop on a train up to the Scottish Highlands and immediately sent it to Romy and Teneil (Haai) because it felt super special to me,” said Fred Again.. in a statement. “Romy’s lyrics and voice are just like a hug from a rave angel.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Girlpool Announce New Album Forgiveness, Share New Song “Lie Love Lullaby”: Listen

Girlpool, the Los Angeles–based duo of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, have announced their new album Forgiveness. The follow-up to 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary is out April 29 via Anti-, and it was produced by Yves Rothman. Tucker and Tividad have also shared the Amalia Irons–directed video for their new single “Lie Love Lullaby.” Watch it below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hundred Waters#Unbroken
Pitchfork

Soul Glo, Aldous Harding, Pavement, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Leya Tap Julie Byrne for New Song “Glass Jaw”: Listen

New York’s Leya have shared a new song called “Glass Jaw,” featuring Julie Byrne. Check it out below. Leya—the duo of harpist Marilu Donovan and violinist/vocalist Adam Markiewicz—released Flood Dream in 2020. Later that year, Actress remixed their song “Wave,” and the duo collaborated with Liturgy on “Antigone.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to BISKHIT’s “My Scene Mami”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. From song to song, BISKHIT’s voice never sounds the same. Scroll through her SoundCloud page and you’ll find vocals sped up so fast that they sound more like squeaks and a filter that makes it feel like she’s slowly fading away. On “My Scene Mami,” a track from her new seven-track project Higher, her voice echoes like she’s rapping in an empty room made of glass. With a jazzy sampled intro that’s quickly interrupted by the booming beat and BISKHIT’s confident chirps, the song is hypnotic from the jump.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Arca Remixes Laurie Anderson’s “Big Science”: Listen

Arca has reworked the title track from Laurie Anderson’s 1982 debut album Big Science. The remix arrives today (January 19) via Nonesuch Records. The label recently reissued Big Science on red vinyl, and released a Sam Gendel remix of Anderson’s song “Sweaters” last fall. Listen to Arca’s take on “Big Science” below.
SCIENCE
Pitchfork

Listen to Don Sinini’s “Drullish”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The music that Don Sinini makes is somewhere between the dancehall of Vybz Kartel and the emotional pop of Bladee. On “Drullish,” a single he released a few days ago, he uses both of these modes to describe his connection to a woman he’s recently met. The song begins with a melodic piano and distorted bass, and then locks into a deconstructed club rhythm made up of clipped synth pads and warped percussion. Over this introspective backdrop, Don Sinini comes to terms with the fact that his new lover completes him (“I suppose B/She really console me/Way more than my homies”) and that his friends are going to have to take the backseat for a while. It may be common realization, but it’s threaded with the type of tenderness you access when no one else is around.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ty Segall Announces Whirlybird Soundtrack, Shares New Song: Listen

Ty Segall has announced his new soundtrack for Whirlybird, the 2020 documentary from Matt Yoka, with a new song called “Story of the Century.” It’s due out February 22 via Drag City. The film documents the exploits of Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, former partners and founders of the Los Angeles News Service who captured historic events like the 1992 riots and O.J. Simpson’s low-speed chase from a helicopter. The soundtrack is Segall’s first and features co-writing from Mikal Cronin (“Whirlybird”) and his contributions on saxophone. Check out “Story of the Century” and the full tracklist below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Grimes Announces 10th Anniversary Reissue of Visions

Grimes has announced a special 10th anniversary reissue of Visions, her iconic 2012 LP, through monthly record subscription club Vinyl Me, Please. The pressing comes with an exclusive art print and liner notes illustrated and written by Grimes herself. See the vinyl record below. A preview of the Visions reissue...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tomberlin Shares New Song “IDKWNTHT”: Listen

Tomberlin is back with a new song. It’s called “IDKWNTHT”—short for “I Don’t Know Who Needs to Hear This”—and it features guest vocals from Told Slant’s Felix Walworth. Listen to it below. “‘IDKWNTHT’ is a sonic altar of sorts,” Tomberlin said...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy