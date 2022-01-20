Alto Arc (Deafheaven’s George Clarke, Danny L Harle) Announce Debut EP, Share New Song: Listen

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The music that Don Sinini makes is somewhere between the dancehall of Vybz Kartel and the emotional pop of Bladee. On “Drullish,” a single he released a few days ago, he uses both of these modes to describe his connection to a woman he’s recently met. The song begins with a melodic piano and distorted bass, and then locks into a deconstructed club rhythm made up of clipped synth pads and warped percussion. Over this introspective backdrop, Don Sinini comes to terms with the fact that his new lover completes him (“I suppose B/She really console me/Way more than my homies”) and that his friends are going to have to take the backseat for a while. It may be common realization, but it’s threaded with the type of tenderness you access when no one else is around.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO