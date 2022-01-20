ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuvation Bio gets FDA nod to begin trial of NUV-868 to treat solid tumors

By Ravikash
 3 days ago
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application to begin clinical trial of NUV-868...

Relief Therapeutics' subsidiary secures new U.S. patent for ready to use diclofenac stick packs

Relief Therapeutics' (OTCQB:RLFTF) wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA (APR), has received a Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Patent Application No. 16/713,052 entitled, "Ready to Use Diclofenac Packs." Diclofenac potassium is an off-patent, potent non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) widely used for inflammatory conditions and pain management. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BeiGene reports positive findings from Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab + chemotherapy in gastric cancer

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces positive findings from the Phase 3 RATIONALE 305 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma. At the interim analysis, tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy met the primary...
CANCER
Merck candidate for chronic cough rejected by FDA

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that the FDA issued it a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant, an experimental therapy for refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults. In the CRL, the federal agency has sought additional information regarding the measurement of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Innovent, Lilly report final results of Phase ib study of Tyvyt + bevacizumab biosimilar in liver cancer

Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) jointly announced the final clinical outcome and biomarker analysis of the Phase Ib study of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus bevacizumab biosimilar injection for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. A total of 50 patients were enrolled in final analysis, with...
CANCER
Outlook Therapeutics: Likely FDA Approval, Possible Buyout

Outlook's drug ONS-5010 has a unique value prop that will set it apart in the wet AMD landscape. Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) is a New Jersey-based clinical-stage pharma currently developing and planning to launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab product, LYTENAVA, conditional on FDA approval being received. LYTENAVA is first aimed to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and will later also target diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

US FDA clears Nuvation Bio’s application for solid tumour therapy

The company will start a trial of NUV-868 as a single agent and along with olaparib or enzalutamide in solid tumours. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application submitted by Nuvation Bio for assessing NUV-868 to treat advanced solid tumours. The BD2-selective...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Germantown’s Elpiscience Announces First Patient Dosed in US Phase I Clinical Trial of Anti-CD39 Monoclonal Antibody ES002 for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Elpiscience is a Shanghai, China and Germantown, MD-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovating and developing next-generation immunotherapy to benefit cancer patients worldwide. This morning Elpiscience announced that its first patient was does in the US Phase I clinical trial of Anti-CD39 monoclonal antibody ES002 for treatment of advanced solid tumors.
CANCER
Provention Bio Starts Mid-Stage Lupus Trial; Data Expected In 2024

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) has initiated the Phase 2a PREVAIL-2 study evaluating PRV-3279 in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). PRV-3279 is a humanized bispecific DART molecule targeting the B-cell surface proteins CD32B & CD79B, which can intercept the pathophysiology of SLE & other B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases and prevent the immunogenicity of gene therapies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nevro gets FDA nod for expanded labeling of SCS system for back pain

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) received FDA approval for expanded labeling for its Senza Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) system to treat Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP). The company said the approval is specific to Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy and differentiates Nevro's Senza System as the only SCS system with specific labeling to treat NSRBP patients.
HEALTH
Sierra Oncology updates on data readout for late-stage cancer candidate

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) announced an earlier-than-expected timeline for its topline data readout for the company’s late-stage candidate for myelofibrosis, momelotinib. Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer. The company now anticipates the data from the MOMENTUM pivotal Phase 3 trial by the end of Jan. 2022. The...
CANCER
ADMA Biologics wins FDA nod for its fourth plasma collection center

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced that the FDA approved its fourth plasma collection facility, situated in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Concurrently, the International Quality Plasma Program (“IQPP”) has also issued a compliance certification for the site. The newly approved plasma collection facility began operations and started source plasma collection...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Phramalive.com

FDA Needs More Time to Assess Bluebird Bio Gene Therapy BLAs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review period for bluebird bio‘s Biologics License Applications (BLA) for two of its lentiviral vector gene therapies. The first is for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for beta-thalassemia. The second is for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). The BLA for beti-cel has been extended to August 19, 2022, and for eli-cel to September 16, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bluebird bio down 4% after FDA extends review for gene therapies

Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are down 4% in morning trading as the FDA as extended the reviews for biologics license applications for its gene therapies betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for β-thalassemia and elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel). The new action dates for beti-cel and eli-cel are August 19, 2022 and September...
INDUSTRY
