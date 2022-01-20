Nuvation Bio gets FDA nod to begin trial of NUV-868 to treat solid tumors

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review period for bluebird bio‘s Biologics License Applications (BLA) for two of its lentiviral vector gene therapies. The first is for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for beta-thalassemia. The second is for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). The BLA for beti-cel has been extended to August 19, 2022, and for eli-cel to September 16, 2022.

