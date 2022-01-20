ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Report: "Cheer" schools in Netflix docuseries paid just $30k

By Kendall Baker
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Cheer," the much-buzzed-about reality series about junior college cheerleading, has been a smash hit for Netflix and turned the stars of the show into celebrities. Yes, but: The two cheering programs at the heart of the series — Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, rival two-year schools near Dallas —...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Netflix has a gripping new true-crime docuseries that’ll leave you speechless

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more A new Netflix documentary series that debuted on the streaming service Tuesday starts off with the feel of a taut thriller, driven by a John le Carre-worthy storyline. A conman pretending to be an MI5 spy scams more than half a dozen people over the course of a decade. And the story apparently isn’t even over, with at least one woman seemingly still in danger. That’s how episode one (titled They Vanished) of this three-episode limited docuseries opens. With two children, sending a message to their mother...
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

Hit Netflix Series 'Cheer' is Misleading Viewers... Here's How:

Netflix's hit show Cheer is back not just for its second season, but for what appears to be its second scandal. Just after navigating the sexual abuse scandal around one of its subjects, Jerry Harris, the docuseries is making headlines again for misleading its viewers. Cheer follows the stories of...
DALLAS, TX
Primetimer

Cheer Season 2 reveals the double-edged sword of massive Netflix stardom

"A far less interesting version of Cheer Season 2 would have ignored how much of a phenomenon the show immediately became upon its January 2020 debut," says Caroline Framke. "Weeks before the pandemic brought most of the world to an unsettling halt, Netflix’s docuseries was an unavoidable smash hit, making overnight celebrities of its Texan cheerleader subjects whether they wanted the spotlight or not. They went on Ellen, Dancing with the Stars, and the Oscars red carpet. They became Instagram influencers and TikTok stars. They became characters both relatable and aspirational for millions of viewers across the world who suddenly felt incredibly invested in the results of a cheerleading competition. In its second season, Cheer could’ve just followed that story all over again, yielding decent results. It could’ve gone the Tiger King 2 route, only briefly acknowledging the series’ impact before reverting back to old storytelling habits. Instead, both by choice and by wild circumstance, the season that director Greg Whiteley and team created is a fascinating study of what it actually feels like to be part of a Netflix phenomenon that burns fast and too bright. Even before the pandemic hits and the team’s most beloved member, Jerry Harris, gets indicted on federal charges (more on that later), the second season of Cheer opens with the Navarro cheerleaders reeling from the shock of becoming famous in an instant. They scroll through their verified Instagram followers in disbelief, hug Kendall Jenner on TV, and take seemingly every single promotional campaign they’re offered. (A particularly painful early montage shows the squad listlessly cheerleading their way through an ad for a local bakery and a YouTube stunt on a nearby farm whose owner couldn’t care less about Netflix, let alone YouTube.) Coach Monica Aldama — a steely woman whose careful, deadpan affect is more curious than charismatic — quickly finds herself inundated by constant interviews and motivational speaking engagements. It all looks very exciting, but in talking head interviews, few of them seem excited about any of it. The team is still a solid unit in practices, but the unspoken tension of what the docuseries revealed, who got the most attention, and how much time their new extracurricular of being famous sucks up is all too palpable." Framke adds that Cheer Season 2 benefits from tackling Jerry Harris' indictment on charges of soliciting sexual images from minors from the get-go. "Making this reality plain right off the bat provides crucial framework for the season to come, which began filming well before the allegations broke, and continues throughout the squad’s subsequent collapse," says Framke. "A lesser version of this show might have omitted Jerry as much as possible, explained his fate in a quick sidebar, and moved on. But one of the reasons why Cheer became so popular in the first place was its palpable empathy for its subjects’ pain, and that goes double in this horrific instance."
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Ye is subject of upcoming Netflix docuseries

Ye, the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, is the subject of an upcoming docuseries heading to Netflix. The streaming service released a first trailer for the three-part event featuring footage from the last two decades of his life and career. It starts streaming Feb. 16.Jan. 11, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Season 2: TV Review

The first season of Cheer debuted on Netflix in early 2020 as an underdog sensation. Sure, fans of Greg Whiteley’s Last Chance U knew the show’s basic formula and how effective it was in terms of building personal stories within a season of escalating athletic tension. But Cheer thrilled an audience that had never heard of Last Chance U and probably still hasn’t. Fans found joy in Jerry’s mat-talk, optimism in Morgan’s rise to the literal top of the pyramid and felt sincere concern for mercurial presences like Lexi and La’Darius. Then Cheer wasn’t an underdog anymore. Ellen was cutting Navarro College...
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Netflix Ratings: ‘Archive 81’ and ‘Cheer’ Enter TV Top 10

“The Witcher,” “Stay Close,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” and “Manifest” all retained their dominion on Netflix’s English-language TV Top 10 list for the second full week of 2022, while the sixth season of makeover show “Queer Eye” fell through the cracks, leaving room for newcomers “Cheer” (Season 2) and “Archive 81” to join the ranks.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Cheer Somersaults Back to Netflix, COVID Shuts Down The Amazing Race

Two years after it became a smash hit, Cheer returns to Netflix for a second season that examines the price of viral fame. Season 2 sees the Navarro Cheer Team preparing for another daunting trip to Daytona, but this year they'll have to overcome new challenges, including a powerful routine from rival Trinity Valley Community College.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cheer season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest

Following the premiere of season 2 today, it only makes sense to pose the following question: Will there be a Cheer season 3 at Netflix? Or, are we at the end of the road for the docuseries already?. There is no denying that the first season of the show, focusing...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tony Blinken
abc17news.com

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ returns after team’s major highs and lows

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix’s docuseries “Cheer” is back for a second season, picking up where season one left off. The cheer squad at Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas, is coming off a NCA National Championships win and riding high from the popularity of the TV series. Then COVID-19 hits and the season is cut short. Cameras return for the following season as breakout star, Jerry Harris, is charged with federal child sex crimes. The team must carry on to focus on training for the 2021 Championships in Daytona, Florida. In a twist, cameras also follow Navarro’s biggest rival, Trinity Valley Community College, which happens to be less than an hour away.
CORSICANA, TX
Sportico

With ‘Cheer,’ Netflix Got a Blockbuster Hit. Navarro and TVCC Got $30K

With this month’s much-buzzed-about Season 2 premiere of Cheer, Netflix continues to prove there are lucrative, untapped reserves of drama to be mined from the ores of community college athletics. In the streaming service’s latest offering, the intrigue comes courtesy of the national contending cheerleading programs at Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, rival two-year schools outside of Dallas. Navarro was the original host of the Emmy Award-winning series, which made its debut in January 2020, and has produced both incredible spectacle and horrifying scandal. Along the way, the show has catapulted several of its subjects into social media stardom, including...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tab

Who was Messai Mkria? The person season two of Cheer on Netflix is dedicated to

The second series of Cheer provides an extremely dramatic end to what has been a tense and tough couple of years at Navarro. The final episode of Cheer season two sees this year’s Daytona competition draw to a close and the long-awaited results come in. At the end of the closing credits, the season of the show is dedicated to Messai Mkria – a person very close to the Cheer family.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Navarro College#Tvcc#Cnbc#Omicron#Covid#Scotus
Vibe

Netflix Releases Trailer For Kanye West Docuseries ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the streaming platform’s forthcoming three-part Kanye West documentary series Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which is set to premiere on Feb. 16. Directed by duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, the series documents Ye’s rise from a promising beat-smith and aspiring artist to an international megastar. First announced by Netflix last September during a livestream at TUDUM, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is billed as “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.” The first...
TV & VIDEOS
KTRE

WebXtra: TVCC Cheer Team gets visibility boost from Netflix series

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is gaining national attention from Netflix’s docuseries, Cheer. Season 2 released Wednesday and showcases more about the program at TVCC. The team took home a championship trophy from Daytona in 2016 and 2017, and has come in second...
ATHENS, TX
The FADER

Watch the new teaser for Netflix’s Kanye West docuseries

The first installment of Netflix's highly anticipated Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs will be released in theaters on February 10, with the entire three-part series available to stream on February 16. Above, you can watch a new trailer for the series – it features footage of West over the years in the studio with figures like Pharrell and JAY-Z, getting mouth surgery after the car accident that led to "Through The Wire," and visiting his childhood Chicago home.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Axios

Wall Street braces for new streaming reality

Analysts are forecasting a difficult year ahead for subscription streaming companies in response to a massive selloff of Netflix shares last week that was prompted by weak subscriber growth forecasts. Why it matters: Wall Street has grown accustomed to equating paid subscriber growth at major media firms to market value,...
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

Kanye West Gives Unprecedented Access to His Life and Career in Netflix Docuseries 'Jeen-Yuhs'

Kanye West is letting his fans into his life in an unprecedented way: a three-part documentary series premiering on Netflix. Described as a "landmark documentary event," jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy comes from Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah. The trilogy paints an intimate and revealing portrait of West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break into the entertainment industry and his life today as a global brand and artist.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Puppet Master, Hunting the Ultimate Conman: Netflix docuseries is a deft but incomplete story of unbelievable deception

Have we reached peak true crime? It’s a question we’ve been asking for some time now – but one Netflix seems wholly unperturbed by as the streamer continues to roll out grim documentary after grim documentary. The latest in that cortège is The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, a new three-part series chronicling the decades-spanning story of Britain’s most notorious finagler.Robert Hendy-Freegard is the man in question, a former car salesman who has routinely impersonated an MI5 agent to insert himself into the lives of numerous women and one man. He sets up camp in his victims’ physical...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Puppet Master’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About A Con Artist’s Victims Across Two Decades

Of all the true crime shows we’ve seen, we’ve always had an affinity to the ones about con artists and their victims. Why? Because the most elusive con artists are so good at what they do, they can make anyone their mark. So the idea that this can happen to anyone, including us, makes us want to see how they were caught and how they finally went down. A new docuseries on Netflix discusses one of the UK’s most manipulative con artists, and there is a story about how he was caught, but that’s not the end of the story…
TV SERIES
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
77K+
Followers
33K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy