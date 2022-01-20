ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost Announce New Album Impera, Share Video for New Song: Watch

By Evan Minsker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ostentatious Swedish rock band Ghost have announced a new album. Impera, the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle, is out March 11 via Loma Vista. The first single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” arrives today with a video directed by Matt Mahurin; it stars Ruby Modine. Watch it below, and find the band’s...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Key Glock Shares New Song From Young Dolph Tribute Album: Listen

Memphis rapper Key Glock has shared his track that will appear on the forthcoming compilation Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph. The new song, “Proud,” arrives with a music video that has footage of Young Dolph, the newly renamed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue, and Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where Dolph was fatally shot in November 2021. On the track, Key Glock raps about Dolph and his grief. Listen to the new song “Proud” below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Girlpool Announce New Album Forgiveness, Share New Song “Lie Love Lullaby”: Listen

Girlpool, the Los Angeles–based duo of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, have announced their new album Forgiveness. The follow-up to 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary is out April 29 via Anti-, and it was produced by Yves Rothman. Tucker and Tividad have also shared the Amalia Irons–directed video for their new single “Lie Love Lullaby.” Watch it below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalazmedia.com

Falling In Reverse Share Video For New Song “Zombified”

Platinum-selling rock band FALLING IN REVERSE have shared the video for the new song “Zombified.” Watch it here. The song is a sweeping and cinematic rock anthem, full of epic riffs, kinetic, industrial nuances, and is built on an incredibly catchy chorus that will take up permanent residence in your brain.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Spiritualized share “Crazy” from new album (watch the video)

Spiritualized have shared a second single from their anticipated new album, Everything Was Beautiful (preorder on vinyl). "Crazy" is a gorgeous country waltz featuring backing vocals by Nikki Lane and an elevating mix of pedal steel and strings. The video, directed by J Spaceman, was inspired by Andy Warhol's The Kiss. Watch below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kanye West and the Game Share New Song “Eazy”: Listen

Kanye West—now known as Ye—and the Game have teamed up for numerous collaborations over the years. They’ve teamed up for 2005’s “Crack Music,” 2007’s “Wouldn’t Get Far,” 2012’s “Jesus Piece,” and 2015’s “Mula.” Now, they extend their history with another new single. Listen to “My Life Was Never Eazy” below.
MUSIC
JamBase

Destroyer Announces New Album ‘LABYRINTHITIS’ & Shares Single

Destroyer detailed a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, due out on March 25 via Merge Records. The project led by singer-songwriter Dan Bejar also shared the single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You.”. Bejar wrote much of the material for the follow up to Destroyer’s January 2020 album Have We Met later...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Jack White Releases New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Jack White has shared a new song from his upcoming album called “Love Is Selfish.” The project, called Entering Heaven Alive, is the second of two to be released this year. White also directed the video for “Love Is Selfish,” which was released on Friday (January 14th).
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

HO99O9 Share New Travis Barker Produced Song And Video “Battery Not Included” From Upcoming Album

HO9909, pronounced as horror, released a new song and video, “Battery Not Included”, which was produced by none other than Travis Barker. The band says, “There’s only but so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can indoor before they reach the pinnacle of no return. I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red & within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us, if any.” The song is a short 3 minutes of intense beats with heavy drums as Barker makes his presence known in the song. The video was very trippy, with tingling visuals that were centered on the human eye, with many visuals in between. There is a sweet spot in the song where everything calms down and the video portrays the band in a joyous relaxing moment on rocks by the water, softly saying “Nothing’s Ever Perfect”, before it takes off again on the intense beats to finish off the song. The band is set to tour with Slipknot, which kicks off in May Watch the video below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jenny Hval Announces New Album Classic Objects For March 2022, Shares New Video For Opening Track “Year Of Love”

Jenny Hval has made her next move in the pandemic and announced the release of her upcoming album, Classic Objects, set for a release in March 11 of this year. She also took the time to announce the video release of her latest single, “Year Of Love”. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval, who explains the song was based on a proposal that occurred during a performance of hers,. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”. The song has a very folk-funk tune, very easy going and lots of percussion. The video itself is Hval in pose in different CGI rooms, either laying down, sitting or on her phone. It almost looks like a camera hack of an old video game. Hval and the directors described the video as, “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel.” Watch the video, see the tracklist for Classic Objects and take a look at the tour dates below.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ghost Set March Release For Fifth Album 'Impera', Share New Track Call Me Little Sunshine

Ghost have announced their fifth studio album. The follow-up to 2018's 'Prequelle' is called 'Impera' and will arrive on March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, the record takes the theatrical rockers hundreds of years forward from its predecessor, which was built around the historic events of the Black Death. Introducing it, Ghost said: "We're building our empire from the ashes of an old."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ghost light up London landmarks to promote new album Impera

Ghost staged a visual takeover of London last night (January 20) with a mischievous guerrilla marketing blitz which saw the group’s logo, the artwork for their newly-announced fifth album Impera and images of new frontman, Papa Emeritus IV, projected onto iconic London landmarks. Not content with trailering the March...
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beach House Share 5 New Songs: Listen

Beach House have shared five more new songs—the latest quadrant of their 18-song full-length Once Twice Melody. Listen to Chapter 3—“Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever”—below. The band announced Once Twice...
MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

GHOST: NEW ALBUM, IMPERA, OUT MARCH 11 ON LOMA VISTA RECORDINGS

“We’re building our empire from the ashes of an old” as GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock outfit GHOST announces the impending arrival of IMPERA the band’s fifth full length studio album out March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. IMPERA is heralded by today’s release of its first official...
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Camp Cope to release album, share new song

Camp Cope have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Running with the Hurricane and will be out March 25 via Poison City, Run For Cover Records, and Specialist Subject. The band have also released the title track. Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Looking Backward”

Melody’s Echo Chamber, the project of French musician Melody Prochet, has announced the release of a new album, Emotional Eternal, which will be out on April 29 via Domino. Prochet has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Looking Backward.” View the video, directed and animated by Hyoyon Paik, below along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jawbreaker Announce Dear You 25th Anniversary Tour

Jawbreaker have announced a tour to commemorate the belated 25th anniversary of their final album, 1995’s Dear You. “The last two years don’t count,” the band wrote. The run includes shows with Built to Spill, the Descendents, Jawbox, Face to Face, Best Coast, Team Dresch, and the Linda Lindas. The dates are Jawbreaker’s first performances since 2018. Find the dates below.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

New Sonic Youth Rarities Album In/Out/In Announced

A new album of Sonic Youth rarities has been announced. In/Out/In compiles unreleased material recorded between 2000 and 2010. The five-song collection will be released on LP, CD, and cassette on March 18. Today, the record’s “In & Out” has been released. Hear it below and scroll down for the tracklist. Plus, find the album artwork, made by D. Norsen.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pedro the Lion Surprise Release New Album Havasu: Listen

Pedro the Lion have surprise released a new album titled Havasu. It’s the band’s first studio LP in three years and is currently available through Polyvinyl. Check it out below. Havasu spans 10 tracks in total. Like Phoenix, the band’s 2019 album and first in 15 years, Havasu...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

