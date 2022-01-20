ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in German abuse cases

By Sven Hoppe, Wolfgang RADTKE, Ralf ISERMANN with Femke COLBORNE in Berlin, OSSERVATORE ROMANO
 5 days ago
Benedict, 94, now lives a secluded life in a former convent inside the grounds of the Vatican /OSSERVATORE ROMANO/AFP

Former pope Benedict XVI knowingly failed to take action to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in Munich, according to the findings of a damning independent report presented on Thursday.

The ex-pontiff -- who was the archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982 -- has "strictly" denied any responsibility, said lawyer Martin Pusch of Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW), which was commissioned by the church to carry out the probe.

But the experts do not consider this credible, he said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni emphasised that it must still examine the report, "the contents of which are not currently known", but reiterated the Vatican's "sense of shame and remorse for the abuse of minors committed by clerics".

Two of the cases where Benedict -- whose civilian name is Josef Ratzinger -- allegedly failed to act involved clergymen who had committed several proven acts of abuse but were allowed to continue with pastoral duties, Pusch said.

An interest in the abuse victims was "not recognisable" in Benedict, he said.

In one case, a now notorious paedophile priest named Peter Hullermann was transferred to Munich from Essen in western Germany where he had been accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy.

Hullermann was reassigned to pastoral duties despite his history.

In 1986, by which time Benedict had been transferred to the Vatican, Hullermann was convicted of molesting more children and given a suspended prison sentence.

Even after the conviction, he continued to work with children for many years and his case is regarded as a pertinent example of the mishandling of abuse by the Church.

- 'Defensive attitude' -

The report, which examined the years 1945 to 2019, also accused Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the current archbishop of Munich and Freising, of failing to act in two cases of suspected abuse.

Benedict in 2013 became the first pope to step down from the role in 600 years /POOL/AFP/File

Pusch said Benedict had initially shown a "defensive attitude" when responding to questions for the investigation. However, he later changed his attitude and gave a detailed written statement.

Benedict, 94, in 2013 became the first pope to step down from the role in 600 years and now lives a secluded life in a former convent inside the grounds of the Vatican.

The reformist Catholic group "Wir sind Kirche" (We are Church) called on the ex-pontiff to take responsibility.

"An admission by Ratzinger that through his actions or inactions, knowledge or ignorance, he was personally and professionally complicit in the suffering of many young people would be... an example for many other bishops and responsible persons," it said in a statement.

- 'Systemic failure' -

Germany's Catholic Church has been rocked by a string of reports in recent years that have exposed widespread abuse of children by clergymen.

A study commissioned by the German Bishops' Conference in 2018 concluded that 1,670 clergymen in the country had committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014.

However, the real number of victims is thought to be much higher.

Another report published last year exposed the scope of abuse committed by priests in Germany's top diocese of Cologne.

Marx had last year offered Pope Francis his resignation over the church's "institutional and systemic failure" in its handling of child sex abuse scandals.

However, Pope Francis rejected his offer, urging the cardinal known for his reforms to stay and help shape change in the Catholic Church.

The report by Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW), which was commissioned by the church to carry out the probe /POOL/AFP

The abuse scandal has thwarted the Catholic Church's efforts to spearhead broad reforms in Germany.

It counted 22.2 million members in 2020 and is still the largest religion in the country, but the number is 2.5 million fewer than in 2010 when the first major wave of paedophile abuse cases came to light.

Payouts for victims of abuse were increased in 2020 to up to 50,000 euros ($56,700), from around 5,000 euros previously, but campaigners say the sum is still inadequate.

Ahead of the publication of the Munich report, the Eckiger Tisch victims' group called for more "compensation instead of hollow words".

"Far too many children and young people have fallen victim" to a system "shaped by abuse of power, intransparency and despotism", said Matthias Katsch, a spokesman for the group.

The Independent

When and why did Pope Benedict XVI resign?

A German law firm has accused the former Pope Benedict XVI of failing to act in four historic child abuse cases that he was allegedly notified of during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising.The now retired pontiff, 94, held the post in question between 1977 and 1982 and was allegedly presented with information about the abuse at that time but declined to take action, prompting the firm, Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, to accuse him of “misconduct”.“In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct,” said Martin...
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
US News and World Report

Benedict Denies He Knew About Legionaries of Christ Abuse When Cardinal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Pope Benedict XVI denied that he was given information about child abuse in the Legionaries of Christ religious order when he was a top Vatican official, in a case that has tarnished the reputation of his predecessor, John Paul II. Founded by Mexican cleric Marcial Maciel...
AFP

Benedict XVI: 'Rottweiler' who resigned scandal-dogged papacy

Benedict XVI, accused of failing to act in German sex abuse cases, was the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages after presiding over a papacy beset by Church infighting and outcry over paedophilia. A German law firm said Benedict failed to take action to stop the priests accused of child sex abuse when he was the archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.
b975.com

Ex-Pope Benedict criticised in Munich Church abuse report

BERLIN (Reuters) – Former Pope Benedict XVI failed to take action against clerics in four cases of alleged sexual abuse in his archdiocese when he was Archbishop of Munich, a report found on Thursday. Munich law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) was asked to investigate allegations of sexual abuse...
Ponca City News

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI admits false statement in abuse probe

MUNICH, Germany — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has admitted that he made a false statement during an investigation into child sexual abuse in the German Catholic Church that accused several current and former priests of misconduct. In a statement released via his private secretary Georg Gänswein on Monday, Benedict admitted that he had taken part in a meeting in 1980 at which a priest was…
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Ex-pope Benedict admits giving 'incorrect' info to abuse inquiry

Former pope Benedict XVI on Monday admitted providing incorrect information to a German inquiry about his presence at a 1980 meeting discussing a paedophile priest, blaming an editing “oversight”. “He is very sorry for this mistake and asks to be excused,” Benedict’s personal secretary Georg Ganswein said in...
AFP

AFP

