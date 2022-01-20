ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global hedge fund industry assets top $4 trillion for the first time

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3lhD_0dqqU3OS00
A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Assets under management at global hedge funds topped $4 trillion for the first time ever at the end of 2021, as the prospect of rising interest rates combined with the pandemic made for a volatile end of the year, industry tracker HFR said on Thursday.

The jump represents a turnaround from the first quarter of 2021, when total assets slipped below the $3 trillion mark. Despite the surge in popularity of relatively low-cost indexed funds, total assets have doubled over the past decade.

Hedge funds posted double-digit returns annually in 2021 for a third consecutive year with a fund weighted composite index rising more than 10% last year, according to HFR.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Total Assets#Assets Under Management#Hfr
institutionalinvestor.com

Newly Cautious Investors Drive Hedge Fund Growth

On the back of strong performance last year, the hedge fund industry reached $4 trillion in assets just weeks into January. According to Hedge Fund Research data, total hedge fund industry capital surpassed $4 trillion in the beginning of the new year, marking a $400 billion increase from the beginning of 2021.
MARKETS
institutionalinvestor.com

Dan Loeb Joins the List of the Best Hedge Fund Managers of All Time

Last week Dan Loeb, the founder of hedge fund Third Point, took to Twitter to post an existential thought: “We are born alone; we die alone; and, we face bear markets alone.”. But whatever worries he may have about 2022’s dreary markets, there is one place Loeb is not...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Guardian

Extinction Rebellion donor leads world’s top-performing hedge fund

The world’s 20 top performing hedge fund managers earned a record $65.4bn ($48bn) profit for their clients in 2021 after bets placed on rising stock markets paid off. The biggest winner was TCI, the fund run by British billionaire Sir Chris Hohn, which made a gain of $9.5bn last year, according to the annual rankings by LCH Investments.
MARKETS
Reuters

Top hedge funds earn record $65.4 bln for clients in 2021 - LCH data

BOSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The world's 20 best-performing hedge funds earned $65.4 billion for clients in 2021, setting a new record as stock markets marched higher despite rising prices and coronavirus cases, LCH Investments data show. As a group, the most successful managers earned more than one third of...
MARKETS
Financial World

New York City asset manager BlackRock assets breach $10 trillion

BlackRock Inc., the New York City-headquartered world’s largest asset manager, had beaten analysts’ estimate for fourth-quarter profits, as the American multinational investment management mogul’s total asset under management had surpassed an eye-popping $10 trillion on Friday, however, the PE behemoth’s shares prices had wrapped up the day in a downbeat tone as its fourth-quarter revenue had marginally missed Wall St.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

BlackRock assets cross $10 trillion, revenue slightly misses

Jan 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc's (BLK.N) fourth-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Friday, as the world's largest money manager's fee income rose and assets under management topped $10 trillion, but shares dipped as revenue slightly missed Wall Street estimates. A strong finish to the year by global financial markets...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestmentNews

BlackRock assets hit record $10 trillion, powered by ETFs

Investors poured a net $104 billion into ETFs in the fourth quarter, the company said, while actively managed funds, including ETFs and mutual funds, saw a net $101 billion in flows. BlackRock Inc. became the first public asset manager to hit $10 trillion in assets, propelled by a surge in...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

K2 Hedge-Fund Strategy Outlook: First Quarter 2022

As we commence 2022, the prospect of a reduction of global liquidity provided by major central banks has increased volatility in the traditional equity and fixed income markets. By Robert Christian, Co-Head of Investment Research and Management, K2 Advisors® and Brooks Ritchey, Co-Head of Investment Research and Management, K2 Advisors®...
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

Top Cryptocurrencies Are Sliding. Is It Time to Try the Asset Class?

The price dips offer a chance for people to review their financial plan and buy into the volatile asset class if it makes sense for them, said Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest. Bitcoin bulls argue the asset has room to run this year — perhaps as high as $100,000...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fortescue to buy Williams Advanced Engineering for $222 million

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd will buy Williams Advanced Engineering Limited from private equity firm EMK Capital and Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited for £164 million ($222.15 million), the iron one miner said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7382 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy