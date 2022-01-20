ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Hockey star Hilary Knight helps unveil 2022 Winter Games opening ceremony uniform

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Beijing Olympics will be Hilary Knight's fourth — and her first sponsored by Ralph Lauren.

"That is why I wanted to go to a fourth Olympic Games," Knight joked in an interview with USA TODAY Sports. "Because the first three, I just got the garb – I wasn’t really on the in and now I’m on the in."

Being "on the in" has its perks. In July, Knight traveled to New York to help model the 2022 Winter Games opening ceremony uniform, which was unveiled Thursday morning on "Today."

Summertime didn't necessarily present the ideal conditions for a photo shoot that included a jacket.

"Granted, it was really warm," Knight recalled.

This year, the anorak-style coat has a navy blue color base with red near the neck and elbows. A white-lettered "USA" logo sits near the sternum.

"It feels like it’s more streetwear and fashionable, and that way it sort of integrates that sporty feel, so it’s definitely something that I would wear afterwards," Knight said.

The coat is accompanied by a mid-layer jacket, pants, gloves and boots all including recycled polyester fiber from post-consumer plastic bottles. All products are manufactured in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQgq9_0dqqU0kH00
Hilary Knight wears the Team USA opening ceremony uniform, featuring a jacket that can expand in cooler temperatures. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The jacket features a technology called Intelligent Insulation, a first-to-market, responsive fabric that expands and creates a layer of insulation in cooler temperatures. The goal is that the single-use garment can transition through three seasons, instead of only being available for one.

"To be a part of that process, especially when you’re learning about all of the tech and innovation they’re putting into coats and different things that make it a little more sustainable than materials we might have experienced in the past," Knight said. "So it’s really cool to be in the mix of not only modeling it but hearing about all this other stuff that just maybe goes into one jacket you’re wearing right there, but also the entire line Ralph Lauren put together for us. I’d say it’s an honor.

"Because so much of the Olympics – yes, it’s about the on-ice (play), and the athleticism, but it’s also the additional piece of the fashion that’s involved with it, right?"

Ralph Lauren chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren, in a statement, said the high-tech Intelligent Insulation "reimagines what is possible in the apparel landscape."

"For the first time, you can have a singular item that provides incredible versatility and style, for a variety of temperatures, changing the way we can holistically think about the makeup of a consumer’s closet," he said.

Knight admitted that she will sometimes stop a stranger who is wearing Olympic gear from past Games collections. She will ask if they were in Vancouver, or Sochi, or Pyeongchang.

“They’re like ‘No!’ " Knight said. "I bought it online."

The initial exchange, about Team USA clothing, usually leads to a great conversation with a fan, Knight said.

And joining the Ralph Lauren team has opened Knight's eyes to the link between sports, fashion and culture.

"Even stepping foot on the photo shoot, to be able to try on the stuff, different looks, it’s just so elevated," Knight said. "And that’s something (hockey players aren’t) used to doing. We’re used to grinding it out, in gyms and on the ice. It was a cool way to get involved in a different part of life, I guess."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA Hockey star Hilary Knight helps unveil 2022 Winter Games opening ceremony uniform

