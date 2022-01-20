ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2022 midterm elections approach, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, is expected to play...

Atreyu
3d ago

And most of Pennsylvania is for Trump... only Biden supporters are a few in cities that are still brainwashed by msm. During the 2020 election there were Trump supporters everywhere and yet they still claim Biden won. DemoRats will find a way to do the same .... throw away votes they don't want and raise the dead to vote blue. We will stand up if an election gets handled the way 2020 was

JR
3d ago

The DemocRats have failed us and continue to fail us. Their corruption is unprecedented and we need to stop them. Pa is reeling from how this Governor has handled Covid and has no plans for restarting our businesses.

Beat_U_W/FACTS
3d ago

PA is Trump county. drive down any road and you will still see Trump signs. democrats just cheated, they won't be able to this time.

The Independent

Party preference among voters swings 14 points toward the Republican Party ahead of midterms

A new survey from Gallup shows that Americans’ party preferences swung 14 points toward the Republican Party as Democrats attempt to protect their majorities in the House and Senate in November. Gallup conducted telephone interviews with 12,416 Americans who were at least 18 years old and combined data from 13 separate polls between January and December of 2021. The margin of error is one percentage point. At the beginning of 2021, 49 per cent of Americans identified as Democrats or leaned that way compared with 40 per cent of Americans who identified as Republicans or leaned that way. But...
BBC

Biden questions if US midterm elections will be 'legit'

US President Joe Biden has suggested the 2022 midterm elections could be "illegitimate" as his plan to overhaul the voting system was blocked. In a White House news conference, he argued voting integrity hinged on his bid to enact the most sweeping changes to US elections in a generation. He...
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
Erie Times News

Voters could be flooded in 2023 with GOP-proposed changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters could face at least five ballot questions about changing the state constitution next year after House Republicans added four controversial revisions to a single proposal. Republican lawmakers have increasingly relied on constitutional amendments to pursue policy initiatives that Gov. Tom Wolf would otherwise reject and...
tennesseestar.com

Bill Introduced to Correct Pennsylvania’s Voter Records

Pennsylvania State Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lititz) announced Thursday he has introduced a bill to correct errors in the state’s voter record-keeping system. In December 2019, a report by Democratic then-Auditor General Eugene DePasquale detailed a host of problems with that system, known as the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE). Within that registry, which is maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of State, DePasquale and his staff discovered 24,408 cases of the same driver’s license (DL) number being indicated on multiple voter records. They also found 2,991 voter records containing information matching that on state Department of Health deceased files.
Reading Eagle

Pennsylvania Rep. Jerry Knowles announces he will not run for reelection in 2022

State Rep. Jerry Knowles has announced he will not seek reelection in 2022. The Schuylkill County Republican issued a statement Thursday saying he is retiring from the House of Representatives at the end of the year after serving for six terms. He said he will serve out the remainder of his term focused on protecting taxpayers, helping local businesses create jobs and supporting legislation that protects constitutional freedoms.
yourerie

Pennsylvania lawmakers make new push to privatize liquor sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For decades, Republicans have tried to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business, but have been unsuccessful. However, a new approach that would let voters decide may have the GOP popping champagne corks in the next few years. “I want to take the government out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf joins Pittsburgh leaders to tout Pennsylvania's fiscal improvements

Gov. Tom Wolf joined Pittsburgh leaders Thursday at an event to promote fiscal improvements the state has seen during his tenure. Wolf joined Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald at the Energy Innovation Center in the Hill District — a site that Fitzgerald hailed as a “tremendous research and development place for our universities, for our workforce in energy in the future.”
WTVCFOX

Amid record-high interest, Hamilton county election commissioners address voter concerns

Chattanooga, TENN. — The fight over voting rights is intensifying across this country and it's taking center stage in our area. Since the contentious 20-20 presidential election, Hamilton County voters have demanded more transparency and more election security. Now, Hamilton County election commissioners say they are listening. There were...
The Independent

Michelle Obama and voting rights groups to register 1 million new voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections

A voting rights organisation formed by Michelle Obama teamed up with a coalition of civil rights groups to register 1 million new voters and recruit 100,000 volunteers ahead of 2022 midterm elections.The commitment from former first lady’s nonpartisan organisation When We All Vote follows a full-page advertisement in The New York Times on the anniversary of the attacks on the US Capitol, fuelled by the same baseless “stolen election” narratives that have propelled dozens of state-level legislation to ballot access.Her efforts come as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – facing growing pressure from voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers...
Wyoming News

Poll: Voters favor Congressional Republicans on range of key issues heading into midterms

(The Center Square) – Voters have swung in favor of Congressional Republicans’ handling of key issues by a significant margin as the midterm elections draw closer, newly released polling shows. The Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday reports that surveyed voters prefer Republicans work on the economy, jobs, immigration and national security. These figures, the latest in several polls showing poor numbers for Democrats, come alongside more than two dozen Congressional Democrats opting not to run for reelection. ...
