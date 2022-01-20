Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections
And most of Pennsylvania is for Trump... only Biden supporters are a few in cities that are still brainwashed by msm. During the 2020 election there were Trump supporters everywhere and yet they still claim Biden won. DemoRats will find a way to do the same .... throw away votes they don't want and raise the dead to vote blue. We will stand up if an election gets handled the way 2020 was
The DemocRats have failed us and continue to fail us. Their corruption is unprecedented and we need to stop them. Pa is reeling from how this Governor has handled Covid and has no plans for restarting our businesses.
PA is Trump county. drive down any road and you will still see Trump signs. democrats just cheated, they won't be able to this time.
