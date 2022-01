Panamanian police arrested a suspect Friday in the theft of more than a million U.S. dollars that were bound for the United States to be destroyed. The robbery took place at a cargo hanger of the international shipping company DHL located at Panama City's international airport in October. Armed men arrived in a pick-up truck with an airport security logo on it at around 2 a.m. on October 6, threatened security guards and stole four bags of cash bound for the U.S., according to the police. Authorities later discovered the abandoned pick-up, but the robbers had escaped.

