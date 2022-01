The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul moved as one to reimpose mask mandates this week. But the two leaders of the cities' chambers of commerce have reacted in opposite ways. After the mayors' announcements Wednesday, Minneapolis Regional Chamber President and CEO Jonathan Weinhagen and St. Paul Area Chamber President B Kyle diverged in their statements in response to the decisions, with Weinhagen urging businesses to support the mandates and Kyle voicing frustration.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 DAYS AGO