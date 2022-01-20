ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax COVID Shot Authorized In Australia, Zymeworks Restructures, Orphan Drug Designation For Marker's Pancreatic Cancer Drug

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Eisai Announces Publication Of Positive Data On Lenvima-Keytruda Combo In Endometrial Cancer. Eisai Co. Ltd. (Pink: ESALY) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of positive...

targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Eltanexor for Myelodysplastic Syndrome

For the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, the FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to eltanexor. A novel oral, selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, eltanexor (KPT-8602), has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to a press release from Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.1.
The Press

Neurophth Therapeutics' Treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Gene Therapy NR082 was Granted Orphan Drug Designation by EMA

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc., (hereinafter referred to as "Neurophth"), today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) granted the orphan drug designation (ODD) for the Company's leading gene therapy drug candidate, NR082 (rAAV2-ND4), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) associated with mtND4 mutation. Please see Public Summary of the COMP opinion on EMA website Union Register of medicinal products - Public Health - European Commission (europa.eu).
Eisai
CBS Miami

Florida’s Monoclonal Antibody Sites Closed Until Further Notice

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida is shutting down monoclonal antibody treatment sites. The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly and Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment because they don’t work against the Omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use. The regulatory move was expected because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to its mutations. Still, the federal action could trigger pushback from some Republican governors who have continued promoting the drugs against the advice...
The Independent

FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron prompting DeSantis pushback

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for two Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorisation for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs have been bought by the US government and they have been administered to millions of Americans with Covid-19. The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both...
The Press

Ionis announces eplontersen receives orphan drug designation from U.S. FDA

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in antisense therapeutics, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of people living with transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition. Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA to drugs and biologics intended for treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. at the time of designation.
Seeking Alpha

Ionis/AstraZeneca's eplontersen an Orphan Drug in U.S. for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announces that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of people living with transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition. Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity...
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to AO-176 in R/R Myeloma

The anti-CD47 antibody, AO-176, has been granted an FDA orphan drug designation for relapsed or refractory myeloma treatment and is being assessed in a phase 1/2 study. The FDA recently granted orphan drug designation to AO-176 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to a press release issued by Arch Oncology, Inc.1.
Benzinga

Ionis' Eplontersen Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status For Misfolded Protein Disorder

The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: IONS) eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. Eplontersen is currently in Phase 3 trials for amyloid transthyretin cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and amyloid transthyretin polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN). It is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin (TTR protein) to...
MarketWatch

AstraZeneca says drug for rare, fatal condition gets orphan-drug designation

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca AZN, -5.14% were down 1.% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it received an orphan-drug designation for its experimental treatment for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare condition that causes heart failure and death within years of diagnosis. The treatment, eplontersen, comes from a development and commercialization deal that AstraZeneca inked with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

FDA authorizes antiviral drug remdesivir as an outpatient therapy for people with COVID-19

Federal regulators Friday authorized the antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 outpatients at high risk of being hospitalized, providing a new treatment option for doctors struggling with shortages of effective drugs to counter the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration said the intravenous treatment, which had been limited to patients in...
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MT-601 for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

With an orphan drug designation in tow, MT-601 will soon be investigated in combination with chemotherapy in phase 1 clinical trial. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to MT-601 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer, according to a press release by Marker Therapeutics, Inc.1. MT-601 is a...
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kura Lifts Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial, Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Sorrento's Omicron Antibody Treatment Effective

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Kura Announces Lifting Of Clinical Hold On Phase 1 Blood Cancer Study. Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The partial clinical hold was lifted following agreement with the FDA on the company's mitigation strategy for differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML.
MedCity News

Psychedelic biotech Eleusis enters SPAC deal to take depression drug to the clinic

When it comes to drug formulations, pills are generally preferred to injections and infusions. They’re more convenient for patients since dosing doesn’t require a visit to a clinical site. But in depression, pill versions of the psychedelic compound psilocybin can have less than optimal outcomes. In a turnabout from the push for more oral depression drugs, Eleusis is developing an infused formulation of psilocybin that the company says could overcome limitations of oral psilocybin. As the biotech prepares for the first test of its drug in humans, it has signed a merger deal that infuses it with $288 million.
Seeking Alpha

CASI announces FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for follicular lymphoma candidate

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced that the FDA had awarded its partner BioInvent International, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for an investigational therapy targeted at follicular lymphoma, the most prevalent form of slow-growing Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. BI-1206, BioInvent's lead asset, is currently undergoing two Phase 1/2 trials: one in combination with...
Benzinga

