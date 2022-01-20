Tracking possible winter weather in the Lowcountry this week. Here’s what you can expect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some areas of the Lowcountry will see periods of freezing rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Arctic air will move into the region on Friday bringing with it the possibility of winter weather in South Carolina.

Storm Team 2 says those living in much of the area can expect a cold rain to develop Thursday night and Friday morning before slowly transitioning to freezing rain from north to south during the day.

“Rain appears to be more patchy tomorrow and tomorrow night, which will still lead to freezing rain/icing in areas below freezing, but significant disruptions aren’t likely,” said Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

He said lighter, more patchy rain means the cooling process won’t be as aggressive, which will lead to a slower transition from rain to periods of freezing rain into the late afternoon and evening.













“As hi-res guidance is locking in, confidence in a low to medium impact event is growing,” said Marthers. “Icy bridges will still present a problem, but overall impacts will be more of a nuisance than significantly disruptive.”

BOTTOM LINE:

Cold rain begins overnight.

Temperatures fall Friday afternoon, some freezing rain is likely

Expect minor ice accumulations that will cause icy bridges and some ice on roadways.

This will be more of a nuisance and not a major ice storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Williamsburg, and inland Colleton counties from 3:00 p.m. Friday until 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Marthers said temperatures will be in the 20s Saturday morning with wind chill values in the teens. But things will warm above freezing into the 40s into the afternoon.

