Polaris (NYSE:PII) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Polaris beat estimated earnings by 6.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $2.03, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $14.00 million...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO