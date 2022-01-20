ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etsy Shares Gain On KeyBanc Upgrade

By Anusuya Lahiri
 5 days ago
KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma upgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $200 price target, suggesting an upside of 22.6%. The...

Benzinga

Why IBM Shares Are Rising Today

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. IBM reported quarterly earnings of $3.35 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.14 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $16.7 billion, which beat the estimate of $16.06 billion. On...
Entrepreneur

Etsy (ETSY) Moves 3.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Etsy (ETSY) shares ended the last trading session 3.5% higher at $154.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 34.7% loss over the past four weeks. Etsy extended its rally, driven by the latest...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares rose 4.6% to $0.64 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $15.7 million. Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 4.43% to $2.12. The company’s market cap stands at $41.0 million. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares increased by 2.28% to $21.47. This...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Block Shares Today?

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower by 1.2% at $115.81 Tuesday afternoon after Mizuho lowered its price target on the stock from $285 to $210. Mizuho says Block's stock is strongly correlated with incremental Cash App GP, which the firm says should re-accelerate in the second-quarter. Mizuho reduced certain price targets in the payments space today, largely to reflect the double-digit decline in group multiples.
Benzinga

Recap: Microsoft Q2 Earnings

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Microsoft beat estimated earnings by 7.36%, reporting an EPS of $2.48 versus an estimate of $2.31, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $8.65 billion...
