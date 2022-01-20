Etsy Shares Gain On KeyBanc Upgrade

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower by 1.2% at $115.81 Tuesday afternoon after Mizuho lowered its price target on the stock from $285 to $210. Mizuho says Block's stock is strongly correlated with incremental Cash App GP, which the firm says should re-accelerate in the second-quarter. Mizuho reduced certain price targets in the payments space today, largely to reflect the double-digit decline in group multiples.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO