Maine State

3 more Mainers die as 1,384 additional coronavirus cases are reported

By WGME
WPFO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three more Mainers have died, and 1,384 additional coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,691. The Maine CDC says it has tens of thousands of positive lab results waiting to be reviewed and processed, but the current wave...

fox23maine.com

State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Coronavirus
WPFO

#Wash Hands#Cdc#Alcohol#Wgme#Mainers#The Maine Cdc
foxbangor.com

Maine sees 1,384 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control said Thursday that 1,384 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected across the state and that three more Mainers have died after contracting the illness, bringing the statewide death toll so far to 1,691. The new cases bring the total since...
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPFO

