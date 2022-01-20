ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anti-Vaxxers Allege Man Died Due To COVID-19 Booster Shot; Doctors, Family Reject Claim

By Suman Varandani
 3 days ago
Some anti-vaxxers in Malaysia have claimed a man's death was caused by the COVID-19 booster shot. However, his doctors and his family have rejected the claim, saying he had a medical condition. A Facebook post about a man becoming unconscious at a restaurant recently garnered a lot of attention...

