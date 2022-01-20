ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Trade War Retaliation Cost Agriculture $27 Billion in Exports

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – Tariffs imposed on American agricultural exports in retaliation for Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key trading partners cost agriculture a lot of export sales. Combine that with...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Agriculture has ‘unfinished business’ in Sino-U.S. trade, says Vilsack

Although China purchased a record amount of U.S. farm exports over the past two years, it wasn’t enough to comply with the “phase one” agreement that de-escalated the Sino-U.S. trade war, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday. “We obviously have some unfinished business with reference to phase one,” Vilsack told lawmakers a day after President Biden pointed to Chinese shortfalls.
AGRICULTURE
themtnear.com

Extrospectives: The true cost of free trade

One of the greatest sources of economic disruption in 20th century America was the embrace of “free trade” policies. In the process of remaking the GOP, MAGA populism reversed the party’s polarity on globalism and free trade. The populism that powered Trump’s ascendance is a reactionary force....
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska ag exports surpass $7 billion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska exported around $7.1 billion in agricultural goods in 2020, more than $800 million higher than 2019. A new report from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, with statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, shows despite an ongoing pandemic, Nebraska farmers outperformed in almost every category. USDA...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

NEFB pushes for policy change in agricultural exports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) has outlined three agricultural trade priorities for the Biden administration to take action on in 2022. NEFB believes the Biden administration needs to implement policy changes to expand international trade and help farmers across the country. According to NEFB, international...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Farm Bureau Outlines Agricultural Trade Priorities

LINCOLN, NEB. (January 17, 2022) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) has identified three trade priorities for the Biden administration following a year in which, according to the organization, there was little movement on the topic. As a majority of the world’s consumers reside outside U.S. borders, international trade is vital to the economic future of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families. The success of international trade has led to agricultural exports consistently accounting for roughly 30 percent of each dollar going into the pockets of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.
NEBRASKA STATE
bluemountaineagle.com

U.S. meat exports top $1 billion in November

WASHINGTON — The value of beef exports reached another high in November, topping $1 billion for the second time in 2021, according to U.S. Meat Export Federation. November pork exports were lower than a year earlier, but year-to-date export value maintained a record pace at more than $7.5 billion.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Canada#American#Chinese#The European Union
agnetwest.com

Shipping Troubles More Costly for California Ag Than Trade War with China

Researchers have put together data which provides better context as to how impactful issues at West Coast ports have been for California agriculture. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at UC Davis, Colin Carter noted there was around $2.1 billion in lost foreign sales due to port congestion between May and September of last year. In reviewing the data, Carter explained a surprising detail as it relates to losses from the trade war between the U.S. and China in 2018.
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Says Port Progress May Aid Agricultural Exports, California Farm Bureau Federation Reports

January 13, 2022 - By Peter Hecht - U.S. ports are making progress in clearing docks piled high with shipping containers in a pandemic-induced crisis that is delaying billions of dollars. in U.S. agricultural exports and causing severe financial worries for America's farmers, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc17news.com

Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule

BANGKOK (AP) — A report based on U.S. trade data shows American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power. Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring and in expensive furniture. U.S. importers were still receiving shipments of teak from the Southeast Asian country as recently as December, according to data from the global trade database Panjiva. The human rights group Justice for Myanmar compiled the data for a report released Tuesday that urged governments to crack down on the teak trade in line with sanctions against the country’s military leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
southeastagnet.com

Trade Update Shows Rising U.S. Exports

The new fiscal year is off to a blistering start when it comes to U.S. agricultural export sales. According to a story from Gary Crawford, a new report shows the overall level of global trade in agricultural products is rising. Bart Kenner, USDA economist, with some key agricultural numbers for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
thefishsite.com

Vietnam’s shrimp exports exceed $1 billion for the first time

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the General Department of Customs reported that as of 15 December 2021, Vietnam’s shrimp exports to the US reached $1.02 billion. This is a 22 percent increase over the same period in 2020. Vietnam's shrimp exports to the US in 2021 have an estimated value of $1.05 billion, up 21 percent when compared to 2020.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy