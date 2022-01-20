ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia reporter hit by car during late-night broadcast, continues reporting

By Christopher Hutton, Breaking News Reporter
 5 days ago

A reporter in West Virginia was suddenly struck by a car during a live broadcast, only to continue reporting.

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV was outside preparing to report on a water main break late Wednesday when an SUV attempted to drive around the woman, only to hit her and launch her into the camera. The woman quickly recovered, appearing uninjured but out of breath.

"That's live TV for you. It's all good," Yorgey said. "I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I'm OK."

The WSAZ anchor Tim Irr appears barely phased by the sudden hit. However, it is unclear if he had access to live footage of Yorgey or if he was merely hearing audio.

The driver of the SUV is audible in the background, apologizing for hitting the woman. Yorgey assured the woman that she was OK. "Ma'am, you are so sweet, and you are OK," Yorgey said.

When asked by Irr where she was hit, Yorgey said she was unsure. "I don't even know, Tim," she replied. "My whole life flashed before my eyes." Yorgey then returned to reporting on the water main break as though nothing had happened.

Yorgey appears to have been operating as a one-person show, both reporting and operating the camera herself.

Yorgey's close encounter with an automotive occurred during her last week, reported TribLive. She will be moving to Pittsburgh's WTAE-TV in February.

