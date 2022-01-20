ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jobless claims rise more than expected to 286,000, highest since October

By Zachary Halaschak, Economics Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits climbed 55,000 last week to 286,000, more than anticipated.

The numbers were reported on Thursday morning by the Labor Department. Weekly jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs and have been watched closely in recent weeks to gauge the labor market damage caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"This is clearly a setback for seasonally adjusted new claims, rising to a level last seen in October," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "After having notched the lowest levels in decades, new claims are moving in the wrong direction. Omicron deserves suspicion for some new job loss, with pressures being seen both on the labor demand and supply sides."

Omicron has moved quickly through the country and world and has resulted in event cancellations and more remote work for businesses. While it appears the contagion might be peaking in some parts of the country, hospitalizations are up 47% from two weeks ago, and deaths have risen 43% over that same period. While omicron appears to be more contagious than previous iterations of the virus, it is also believed to be less deadly.

Adding some anxiety into the mix is a worse-than-expected December jobs report. The economy added just 199,000 new jobs in November, below forecasts, although the unemployment rate dipped below 4% for the first time since the pandemic began.

All eyes are also on the country’s soaring inflation. Consumer prices grew 7% in the year ending in December, the fastest pace since 1982, according to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this month. Because of the inflation, the Federal Reserve is gearing up to hike interest rates several times this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Unemployment claims climb to 286,000, the most since October

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest one-week increase since mid-July.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
City
Washington, DC
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Rise To The Highest Level Since November

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 23,000 for the week ending January 8, coming in at 230,000. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 23,000 for the week ending January 8, coming in at 230,000 (see first chart). The latest result is the second increase in a row and fourth in the last five weeks. Still, by historical comparison, claims remain very low.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Omicron#Inflation#Covid#The Labor Department#Bankrate#The Federal Reserve
koamnewsnow.com

Some countries try a new virus approach, as jobless claims in the US rise, plus more COVID news

Almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency but an illness that is here to stay. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy