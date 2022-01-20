ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sting And Darby Allin Surprise Fan Stuck In Traffic Following AEW Dynamite

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago

Sometimes being stuck in traffic isn't so bad. Anyone who has been to a wrestling event, or any major sports or entertainment event, knows that one of the worst parts is getting out of the arena. After spending hours in a cramped...

Fightful

Seth Rollins To Roman Reigns: "Just Like Me And Mox Did In The Shield, The Usos Are Your Pedestal"

Seth Rollins had a heated exchange with Roman Reigns to kick off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. One week ahead of their clash at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns, saying that his record-setting title reign is thanks to the Usos. He believes they are responsible for Roman's successes. Jimmy and Jey, in Seth's estimation, are the lynchpins of The Bloodline. He then said that they are his pedestal, the same way he and Mox were in The Shield.
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Viewership Rises Following 1/21 Episode

Preliminary viewership for the January 21 episode of WWE SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.136 million viewers on January 21. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 2.06 million viewers. The first hour of last night's show drew 2.145 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.127 million viewers.
Fightful

Details Behind Corey Graves Being Cleared For In-Ring Return

Corey Graves....is cleared. Fightful has learned that longtime color commentator Corey Graves has had a major status shift over the last year. We've spoken to sources in WWE and close to the situation that claim that Graves was actually cleared by WWE doctors at some point in 2021, though the company has not confirmed that to us. Graves briefly won the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2021, despite previously being on a strict internal "no contact" list that the company keeps. We can confirm that he was not on that list any longer. We reached out to both Corey Graves and WWE, who responded but would not confirm or deny.
Fightful

Lio Rush Says He Will Be A Free Agent Once His AEW Contract Expires On 2/14

Lio Rush is set to be a free agent again. Lio took to social media to say that his contract with AEW will expire on February 14 and he will once again be a free agent. Lio originally joined AEW at Double or Nothing 2021 as the "Joker" in the Casino Battle Royale. He suffered an injury in the bout and then announced his retirement. He returned to AEW in September, signing with the company on September 29 after appearing on AEW Dynamite as "LBO" Lio.
Fightful

Hangman Page Jokes That He Probably Won't Be In The Royal Rumble, But Don't Rule Him Out

The forbidden door is open and you never know who could enter the WWE Royal Rumble. Could AEW World Champion Hangman Page be one of the 30 men in the match?. "Probably won't be in the Royal Rumble. Don't rule me out, but probably not," he joked when asked if he'd be entering the Royal Rumble during an interview with Good Morning Washington. "I like to keep my Saturdays open to be with the family instead."
Fightful

Kazuchika Okada Would Like To Wrestle Triple H, Says It's Important To Have Wild Dreams

Kazuchika Okada says it's more important than ever to have faith and hold on to hope for your dream matches. Recently, Okada made headlines by saying that he wants to have matches with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson before they are done wrestling. Both men are currently wrestling for AEW, a promotion with a decent working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Fightful

Vince McMahon Argument With Mustafa Ali May Have Led To Ali's Absence Prior To WWE Release Request

Mustafa Ali wasn't on Smackdown this past week, which prompted Fightful to dig about the wrestler's status. Since then, he's announced he requested his release from WWE. Fightful learned that Mustafa Ali asked for only one show off for paternity leave, even though he hasn't appeared on WWE programming since back in November. We're told that even before that, he wasn't at Survivor Series or the Smackdown prior, which initially just looked like the company was extending his paternity leave. However, there was much more than that, and those that we've spoken to say that he hasn't been back at Smackdown since then. One source even indicated they were surprised that Ali wasn't at the Smackdown show in Chicago in any capacity, which is his home town. Ali has been available for a return since the first week of December.
Fightful

Lita Had Talks With AEW Before WWE Return; More Details

Lita to AEW? It could have happened. After over a decade out of the ring, Lita worked three matches for WWE in 2018, including the first women's Royal Rumble, WWE Evolution, and a Raw tag team match. However, she had the opportunity to make another appearance in 2021 for AEW.
