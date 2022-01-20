Nominations are open for the 2022 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards. Do it every day!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
The 24th Annual Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards logo for February 2022.

2021 wasn’t 2020. But it wasn’t 2019, either.

The hospitality industry continued to suffer amid the ongoing pandemic as new and growing challenges — staffing, supply chain issues and soaring prices among them — dealt new blows to doing business.

We lost more than a few restaurants. And some really wonderful people. But the Orlando food scene made gains, as well. New venues opened despite daunting challenges, and we saw more than a few businesses grow, expanding into additional locations and making the precipitous leap from truck or pop-up to brick-and-mortar.

Diners, meanwhile, continued to stick close to home. That’s one of the reasons that — for now — we’re setting aside the Worth the Drive category in this year’s Foodie Awards. Same goes for Best Frozen Treats.

We’re keeping the category count at 50 but expanding the reach for contenders in the realm of Best Southern Restaurant — an all-new option. (In the meantime, feel free to nominate your frozen favorites under the Best Dessert header.)

Back for your consideration after a two-year hiatus: the Best Puerto Rican Restaurant category — which means it’s time to give your favorite mofongo, among other goodies, some careful consideration.

The Best New Restaurant category is back, too. Ponder it potently. There were some fabulous additions to the scene this year, from food trucks to fine dining.

Do you love local? Then NOMINATE . Do it every single day. Why? Because it matters. Wins can make real differences for independent restaurant operators in a climate like this one, where so many operating factors — yet to normalize — are making things harder than ever to stay afloat.

Your nods mean everything to the people who serve you and the larger community. Nominations boost morale and give everyone, from front of house to back, a reason to keep working hard.

They also give your fellow Orlando foodies an annual roster of new places to check out because you told them to.

Trust me. It’s a good feeling.

Quick overview

The nomination process will be open until noon on Feb. 2 . The top three restaurants in each category — those with the most total nominations — will then move on to the voting round, Feb. 3-17.

Award winners will be announced in the Orlando Sentinel’s Calendar section on Feb. 25.

Nominate your favorites, once a day ( make your picks at orlandosentinel.com/FoodieAwards ) to give them the best shot at making it to the top three spots in all 50 categories.

Restaurants: Tell your followers.

Foodies: Tell your friends.

Most votes = Moving to the next round and a guaranteed Top 3 spot!

Thanks in advance for your participation — and for helping to keep our city delicious.

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more foodie fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group .

