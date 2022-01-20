House fire put out in north Tulsa

House fire on North Joplin Avenue

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters were called to a house fire in north Tulsa around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say there was heavy fire coming from the garage when they got to the house on North Joplin Avenue. They were able to put the fire out pretty quickly.

At first the house was thought to be abandoned, but firefighters say they weren’t sure if someone lived there or not because they saw a lot of things inside the house.

However nobody was found inside at the time, and there are no homeowners that they know of.

Firefighters said the fire was hard to battle because of the extremely cold temperatures, and the wind was causing the fire to spread in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

