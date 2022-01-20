CSPD officer shoots suspect after car chase

A Colorado Springs police officer shot and wounded a suspect involved in a car chase at the Colony Hill Apartments Wednesday night, according to police.

Police say the incident began around 11:53 p.m. when officers parked at the 4700 block of Harrier Ridge Drive heard a bullet pass by their patrol car.

Officers began checking the area for the suspect of the shots fired and found a gray SUV in the area.

They attempted to make a traffic stop at Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive when the SUV fled the scene at a high speed, according to the department.

After losing the vehicle for less than a minute, police say officers found it again at Colony Hills Apartments. They then found a man who matched the description of the car's driver, the department said.

Police say the man saw the officers and began to run away. Officers began to check the building when one officer found the man in one of the building's common areas. The suspect pointed a weapon at the CSPD officer, according to the department, and at least one of the officers on the scene fired back.

The suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Austin Hood. He has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



First degree assault on a peace officer

Felony menacing

Possession of a weapon by previous offender

Parole violation

Police stayed on the scene at the Colony Hills Apartment Complex for several hours. Per Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation.

No other community members or officers were injured. One officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave per CSPD's policy.