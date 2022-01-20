ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2wXw_0dqqQiRi00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid.

Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”.

The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms.

The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures.

Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.

William Keith
5d ago

Texas Railroad Commission regulates energy companies and oil & gas providers. They need to get off their hands and get in the middle of this issue for the health and safety of Texans before the Feds step in.

James Turner
5d ago

These companies need to be held accountable. Also, if the state of Texas can not keep utilities on for ALL CONSUMERS, then people should be able to recover costs and damages and be able to sue.Why should insurance companies have to pay for ill equipped and poor services. If loss of life then they should be charged with criminal intent.

stever
5d ago

The continual issue of electric sub providers. George P Bush is in charge of RR commission and needs to insure this doesn’t happen -

