ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Examining Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni’s comments on Eagles’ wide receivers | 5 takeaways on DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, more

By Mike Kaye
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles have prioritized their wide receiver depth chart over the past three offseasons, spending notable picks on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith. In 2019, the Eagles struck out with the second round Arcega-Whiteside. In 2020, Reagor — a first-round selection — followed suit. But this past offseason, Smith...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking at 12 veteran wide receivers the Eagles could look to pair with DeVonta Smith

The Eagles are heading into the 2022 NFL offseason with some offensive continuity and a need for an upgrade at the outside wide receiver position. DeVonta Smith established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver, while Quez Watkins showed that he can be a valuable complementary piece as a sixth-round pick in 2020. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019) and Jalen Reagor (2020) have left a lot to be desired and Philadelphia now has the conundrum of needing to add another playmaker to the position.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add defensive reinforcements

Welcome back to BGN’s Mock Simulation Series. In these weekly articles, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has a *ton* of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are plenty of avenues for roster improvement that we will explore over the next few months.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Looks like the Vikings won’t be helping the Eagles get extra draft picks

Well, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will not be receiving some extra draft picks by way of the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings have narrowed their general manager search down to the following two “finalists”:. Browns vice president of football operations...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
FanSided

Potential Eagles replacements for Rodney McLeod in 2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles have some interesting safety options in the 2022 NFL Draft. Time flies huh? Doesn’t it feel like New Year’s Eve was a week ago? It won’t be long before we’re hours away from the 2022 NFL Draft and asking ourselves questions about what the Philadelphia Eagles might do with the three selections they’ll have in the first round (or if they’ll trade one of them).
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles linked to potential free agent and it’s a bad idea

We haven’t even reached Super Bowl Sunday yet, but you’ve watched the NFL long enough to know how things work. For every team that didn’t make the postseason and for every franchise that’s already been eliminated, the focus has already shifted to building towards the 2022-2023 regular season. Throw the Philadelphia Eagles in that category.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni trying to prevent Jason Kelce from retiring

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Despite playing through pain, he hasn’t missed a game since 2014. But at 34, Kelce is considering hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. He said as much after the season-ending loss to Tampa Bay. Eagles head coach Nick Siranni wants to delay the end of Kelce’s career in Philadelphia, at least a few more years. A guest on the Angelo Cataldi Show Thursday morning, Sirianni was asked what measures he’s taking to entice him to stick around. “I sent him two kegs of beer yesterday. You know what, he’s awesome and I’ve told him how much we want him back. He’s an unbelievable leader. Everything you hear about—if you don’t know Jason Kelce personally, everything you hear about him is as advertised. He’s awesome, he’s a great leader, he’s a great player.”
NFL
Atlantic City Press

These 2 words from Eagles' GM throw futures of Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor into question

Everything Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday in their season-ending news conference has to be looked at through the two-word prism of how they presented their answers. Those two words? “Right now.”. So “right now,” Jalen Hurts got an emphatic endorsement from Roseman...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Arcega Whiteside#Gm
LehighValleyLive.com

If Eagles change their mind about Jalen Hurts, these 5 QBs in draft would make sense for offense

Two years ago, the Eagles submitted their draft card to the NFL powers that be, placing quarterback Jalen Hurts’ name on a second-round draft card with the team’s logo placed at the top. The Eagles already had Carson Wentz on the roster, the player they hoped would lead the franchise for years to come, but Wentz suffered a string of injuries that the franchise felt necessitated a need to get another quarterback.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

NFC East Rumors: Cowboys, McClay, Minshew, Eagles

Cowboys’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones participated in an interview with a local Dallas radio station on Friday in which he aired out some of his frustrations with the team’s 2021 season. He vocalized some frustrations about one of the team’s top cap hits, wide receiver Amari Cooper, not playing up to his contract. Charean Williams of NBC Sports wrote a bit about how Jones’s views could affect Cooper’s future with the team.
NFL
inquirer.com

Joe Banner: Eagles should move on from Jalen Reagor this offseason

Former Eagles president Joe Banner is doing a weekly Q&A with Inquirer Eagles reporter EJ Smith. In part two of this week’s discussion, the two explore the team’s biggest priorities going into the offseason, the looming decisions surrounding a handful of players, and the buzz surrounding Jonathan Gannon’s head coaching candidacy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
phillysportsnetwork.com

Howie Roseman made the right move in backing Jalen Hurts

Howie Roseman gave an illuminating press conference last week. It offered some much-needed positivity to a fanbase that hasn’t been looking for it and provided clarity when others were searching for it. The Eagles GM joined Nick Sirianni and spoke to the media earlier this week. They offered the...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Three Eagles Who Can Not Be Back In 2022

Following a 31-15 beat down last Sunday in Tampa the Eagles have some very tough personnel choices to make. The Eagles showed a lot of growth this past year, but some Eagles can not return to the team in 2022. You can pick out a handful of options, but here are three of the biggest.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles’ special teams units continued regression under new staff

The Eagles improved in a lot of areas in 2021 under Nick Sirianni and his first-year coaching staff. Special teams was not one of them. After eight years with Dave Fipp in charge of special teams, the Eagles and Sirianni hired one of Fipp’s former assistants, Michael Clay, to be the team’s new special teams coordinator in 2021.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Could Aaron Rodgers Land with the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles came out this week and emphatically stated that Jalen Hurts would be their quarterback in 2022. "Jalen knows where he stands with us," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday. "He knows he's our quarterback. Jalen knows where he stands with us. I thought he did a great job of getting better throughout the year, as we've talked about, and so there's no secrets there. He knows he's our guy."
NFL
EagleMaven

Who Stays, Who Goes: Wide Receivers

There will be a lot of talk about the Eagles using another first-round pick on a receiver in these coming months, with the logic being, hey, they have three selections on the first day and they need still need to upgrade the position, so, yeah, why not?. There will be...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: “Pretty good reason to conclude that the defense underperformed in 2021”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... On the one hand, the Eagles’ practice squad players gave up 475 yards and 51 points to Dallas in a meaningless Week 18 game that skews the above rankings some. On the other hand, the Eagles’ defense was gifted a who’s who of craptastic opposing quarterbacks in 10 of their 18 games. So we’ll call that a wash, and consider the above advanced stats a fair representation of what the Eagles’ defense was in 2021. And it’s not really pretty. Was it the players or the scheme? Certainly, the Eagles’ defensive personnel isn’t great. But it’s also not bad. [...] There’s pretty good reason to conclude that the Eagles’ defense underperformed in 2021. And yet, Gannon is somehow a hot name on the head coaching hiring circuit, having scored interview opportunities in Minnesota, Denver, and Houston. The common talking points from national media types — and reporters in the cities that Gannon has interviewed in — is that Gannon is “smart” and “connects well with players.” OK, that’s nice. But don’t the actual results kinda matter?
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
91K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy