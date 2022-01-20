Scarlet Sunrise: Four Buckeyes listed in early two-round mock draft

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert is showing up in mock drafts. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Four Buckeyes listed in early two-round mock draft

Mock draft season is officially here, and the Buckeyes are always a part of that conversation.

Ohio State had one of the most talented rosters in the country last season, so it’s not a shock to see four Buckeyes in the latest two-round mock draft from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

Brugler has Garrett Wilson as his No. 1 wide receiver in the draft, and in the mock draft, he has Wilson slotted going to the New York Jets with the No. 10 pick. He also has Chris Olave picked in the first round to the Detroit Lions with the No. 28 pick.

And in the second round, Brugler has the Baltimore Ravens selecting tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere with the No. 45 pick and tight end Jeremy Ruckert to the Green Bay Packers with pick 64, the last of the second round.

It’s early, but the mock drafts are already showing the talent on the Ohio State roster from last season.

Top 2023 cornerback joins Birminology

Over the last few weeks, Christian Gray has seen his entire recruiting plan get turned upside down. Coaches at a number of the schools he’s considered the most — including Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma — have left for other jobs. Kerry Coombs led the Buckeyes recruiting efforts for the No. 24-ranked cornerback, but he’s now at Cincinnati.

Right now, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is looking for a win of his own. He’d like to be committed in the near future but won’t rush things. Especially now that he’s seen the way college football can be turned on its head so quickly.

How much has Christian Gray talked to Ohio State cornerbacks about college football? Does the addition of his former coach at LSU make the Tigers the team to beat in his recruitment? How long will he wait to hear from the new coaches in Columbus before moving on from the Buckeyes?

The St. Louis standout talks about those things and more in the latest edition of Birminology from Lettermen Row.

ICYMI: Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

In order to break down the new hires made by the Buckeyes, Lettermen Live, hosted by Roosters on Olentangy River Road, returns for another episode of analysis.

Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward hosts a group that features former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick, former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter, Nicole Cox of Roosters and Lettermen Row director of recruiting Jeremy Birmingham.

The crew gives their thoughts on the two newest hires, what each coach brings to the table and how the Buckeyes defense may look during the 2022 season. They also discuss Kerry Coombs, who was a program mainstay for several years, as some were surprised that Coombs will not be returning to the Buckeyes in some capacity.

Another talking point is Al Washington, who took an assistant coaching position at Notre Dame over the weekend after three seasons coaching the Buckeyes linebackers.

You will not want to miss another Lettermen Live show that features plenty more Buckeyes news and analysis.

