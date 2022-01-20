ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Today: Clemson cornerback listed in two-round mock draft

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNzHo_0dqqPpLM00
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Clemson cornerback listed in two-round mock draft

With the NFL draft order coming into focus, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler released a two-round mock draft in preparation of April earlier this week.

Only one Clemson product made the list: cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. Ranked by many as one of the top defensive backs in his class, Brugler has Booth slated as the No. 16 overall pick, going to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have the pick thanks to a trade with Indianapolis, and they were bounced from last weekend’s Wild Card round. Philadelphia finished the season 9-8 and could be in need of a top cornerback.

“With Steven Nelson headed for free agency, cornerback could be a need for the Eagles this offseason,” Brugler wrote. “Booth is a terrific athlete and can make plays on the ball — the two most important traits when scouting the position. Booth also has above-average downhill skills to drive and blow up plays near the line of scrimmage.”

He has shown time and time again he can be a lockdown cornerback. He had the one-handed interception against Virginia in 2020. And this past season, he finished with 37 total tackles, an interception and five passes defended.

‘Everything’s up for discussion’ after Tigers drop third straight game

Clemson dropped its third straight game late Tuesday night, falling 91-78 to Syracuse on the road.

The same issues that have shown up in losses all season did so once again against the Orange, with the main one being a lack of defense.

Brad Brownell was disappointed with his team’s defensive effort in the first half and let his players know it at halftime. In the second half, the Tigers were statistically even worse on the defensive end.

Clemson Sports senior writer Matt Connolly broke down what the next steps are for the Tigers after dropping their third-straight game.

Clemson in the top three for former Auburn commit Caden Story

It has not taken much time at all for Nick Eason to make an impact at Clemson.

The recently hired defensive tackles coach has put the Tigers in a position to land one of the top remaining unsigned defensive linemen in the country: Caden Story.

How has he done this in less than two weeks? The answer is relationship building and being a solid recruiter.

While at Auburn, Eason played a pivotal role in Story committing to the program in August. Story not signing during the Early Signing Period, coupled with Eason’s move to Clemson, opened up the door for Dabo Swinney’s staff to become a legitimate contender.

