One of the latest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” premiered in theaters on Dec. 17 with wild theories and anxious fans encouraging others not to spoil for what was to come. Now, nearly a month later, Marvel fans are still on the edge of their seats for what’s to come. For those of you who still haven’t seen the film, turn back now, this is your last chance.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO