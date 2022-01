The Album Leaf is set to release a new song in collaboration with the Calm App. “MD 10” will be a part of the Open Space Volume 2 series. The series aims to open up possibilities for artists to freely pursue their creativity in a completely undefined area, a space for exploration and connection. The compilation also new includes work from Laraaji, John Beltran, Len Faki and many more.“MD 10” will be released on January 27 exclusively in the Calm App.

