‘Help me,’ woman whispers to police moments before shooting

By Duncan Phenix, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — A woman whispered “help me” to an officer just before a shooting last week that left a suspect wounded at a Las Vegas gas station, police said Tuesday.

At a news conference Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gave details about a Jan. 12 police shooting near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by police around 10:42 p.m.

According to Metro, officers were getting gas at a service station when an SUV pulled in next to them. A woman got out of the driver’s side, walked around the vehicle, and whispered to one of the officers, “Help me.”

Edwin Martinez booking photograph. (Image: LVMPD)

Police said Manuel Edwin Martinez got out of the SUV’s passenger side with a gun pointed at them. Officers responded and shot Martinez, injuring him. In all, police shot at Martinez nine times.

A combination of police body camera video and surveillance video was shown at the news briefing.

Video shows a short verbal exchange in which Martinez tries to get into the police cruiser. Police said he tried to hide his gun in between the seats of the squad car.

Police said Martinez then ran toward the train tracks behind the gas station. Police chased him for about a minute before he gave up and fell to the ground. Police found him holding a phone with a knife nearby.

According to police, Martinez had previously been in a relationship with the woman and had called her earlier in the day asking her to take him to the hospital. The woman told police he changed his mind and said some things that concerned her. When she saw the officers at the gas station, she pulled in, got out, and asked for help.

The officers took Martinez into custody, and he was transported to a local hospital.

He is facing several charges, including the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

This was Metro’s third officer-involved shooting in 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

