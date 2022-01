Plagued by multiple injuries to key players to start the season, the Sens likely won’t ice a full lineup until next season, which could look drastically different. The Ottawa Senators can’t afford another stumble out of the gates similar to the ones they’ve had over the last two seasons, identifying an ideal lineup prior to next season will be imperative to a fast start. The Senators are just 35 games through this NHL season but have already distanced themselves from playoff contention and are still missing key players (Shane Pinto, Colin White), who won’t see a ton of ice for the remainder of the season.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO