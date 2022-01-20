ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Futures rise on earnings after Nasdaq enters correction territory

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday on a string of strong earnings led by American Airlines and insurer Travelers, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged into correction territory. Investors will also be watching jobless claims data at 0830 ET for cues on the Federal Reserve’s...

abc27 News

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
KION News Channel 5/46

Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The post Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points appeared first on KION546.
Seeking Alpha

Markets Tumble To Correction Territory: Where To Next?

Michael Craig: Market selloff into correction is cleansing of speculative energy. TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.
Tesla countersues JPMorgan over contract affected by Musk tweet

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a “windfall” following Chief Executive Elon Musk’s notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a...
