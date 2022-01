After being selected by the Giants with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Odell Beckham Jr. didn't waste any time showing just how special he could be. In his first season in New York, Beckham caught 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming a Pro Bowler as a 22-year-old rookie. He also earned Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016, recording nearly 200 receptions for 2,817 yards and 23 touchdowns across those two seasons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO