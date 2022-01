Andy Burnham has called on the Government to “show ambition for the North” as he panned current plans in the HS2 bill laid in Parliament on Monday.The mayor of Greater Manchester said the extension of the high-speed rail line to Manchester without an underground station being built was the “wrong solution”.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described Monday as a “landmark moment” in improving the North’s rail connections.Phase 2b, launched in the Bill before parliament, will cut travel times by about 55 minutes for journeys between London and Manchester, and up to 45 minutes for those between Birmingham and Manchester, according to...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO