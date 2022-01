The family-run Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop is an East Side staple that’s been around since 1962. If you’ve never been, or it’s been a while, you should immediately make plans to go. Now that you’ve done that, more about Joe’s: It’s a breakfast and lunch spot that’s basically a Tex-Mex/Mexican diner, with a counter and booths and dishes like pancakes, huevos ranchero, crispy tacos, and enchiladas. The breakfast is phenomenal and served all day - which is why there’s often a wait on weekends, when the place is filled with East Side regulars, UT kids, construction workers, city officials, and families after church on Sundays, and a jukebox delivering Tejano jams in the background.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO