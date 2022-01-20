ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Looks like checkmate’ for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory MP

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk9l7_0dqqNmaJ00

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said it looked like “checkmate” for Boris Johnson , suggesting that the prime minister’s time at No 10 was coming to an end over the partygate scandal.

The influential Brexiteer, a leading figure in the Covid Research Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, said the public were “furious” over the drinks party held at Downing Street at during lockdown.

“It’s a sorry situation that we’re in, I’m appalled that we’ve reached this position,” Mr Baker told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.

“We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is appalling and the public are rightly furious,” said the backbencher.

Mr Baker added: “At the moment I’m afraid it does look like checkmate. Whether he can save himself we’ll see.”

The Brexit-backing MP – a key figure in moves to oust former PM Theresa May – said he would not be “organising” against Mr Johnson because his “heart wouldn’t be in it”.

It comes fellow MP William Wragg has claimed Tory backbenchers have reported “intimidation” and “blackmail” over their support for a no-confidence motion in Mr Johnson – urging colleagues to report it to the police.

Mr Wragg, chair Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said on Thursday that he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”.

He said they include members of No 10 staff, special advisers and others “encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister”.

Responding, Mr Johnson insisted he had not seen any evidence to support Mr Wragg’s claims of intimidatory tactics against his critics. “I’ve seen no evidence to support any of those allegations,” he told reporters on a visit to Taunton.

Christian Wakeford – the MP for Bury South who defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday – backed up Mr Wragg’s claims, saying he had been “threatened” with the loss of funding for a school in his constituency.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner added: “These are grave and shocking accusations of bullying, blackmail, and misuse of public money and must be investigated thoroughly.”

Camilla Cavendish, head of policy for David Cameron, called the allegations “unprecedented” – saying the Tory whips had moved into “mafia territory” if they proved to be true.

And Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned whips that it would be a “contempt” to obstruct MPs in doing their duties by trying to “intimidate” them.

In remarkable scenes in the Commons on Wednesday, leading Brexiteer David David stunned MPs with a call to the prime minister to “in the name of God, go”.

While up to 20 discontented Tories were understood to have submitted letters to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, none broke cover to declare their positions publicly.

Senior Tories told The Independent that the developments may have helped shore up Mr Johnson’s position at least until the publication of Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s report into “partygate” – now expected next week.

One member of the group of MPs who arrived in parliament in 2019 urged colleagues not to wait to submit their letters.

“You have to make a change as soon as you can,” the Tory MP told The Independent . “I don’t think colleagues should think of the Sue Gray report should be the answer, the silver bullet. You don’t need Sue Gray to tell you what a party is.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP claims she was told she lost her job because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson is facing calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.Her explosive claim in an interview with The Sunday Times brought immediate condemnation from Conservative MPs and opposition parties alike, with demands for an inquiry.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was no place for Islamophobia...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Disappointed’ Nusrat Ghani says government failed to take Islamophobia ‘seriously’

A Tory MP has described her disappointment at No 10’s attempt to suggest Boris Johnson already dealt with her claims of Islamophobia at the top of government when they were first made in 2020.It comes after Nusrat Ghani told The Sunday Times she was sacked as transport minister two years ago due to concerns around her “Muslimness”, with an unnamed government whip allegedly telling her that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Chief whip Mark Spencer has since denied the claims, branding them “defamatory”.Downing Street later said the PM met with Ms Ghani on 1 July 2020 to discuss...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
William Wragg
Person
David Cameron
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Johnson faces crunch week as lockdown parties inquiry prepares to publish

Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week for his premiership with his future in No 10 hanging in the balance.The Prime Minister is braced for the delivery of the Sue Gray report into Downing Street drinking parties during lockdown which could determine his fate.Many Tory MPs have said they will wait to see the findings before deciding whether to push for a vote of confidence which could see him forced out.At the same time he is battling new allegations of Islamophobia after one MP claimed she was told she had been sacked as a junior minister because of concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK to probe lawmaker's claim she was fired over Muslim faith

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith.Former Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani says that when she was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable.” She told the Sunday Times that she was told “there were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations.’” Chief Whip Mark Spencer identified himself as the person who spoke to Ghani in 2020, but...
U.K.
The Independent

Andrew Neil documentary to explore Boris Johnson’s ‘leadership in crisis’

Andrew Neil will front a documentary exploring Boris Johnson’s “political fight” in what the broadcaster has called “the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades”.The programme – titled Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road – will air on Channel 4 and All 4 on 30 January. It will be one hour long.A press release for the documentary said that Neil will be “on the inside track of Conservative Party turmoil”.The veteran broadcaster will use his “unique access to Conservative MPs to take us inside the biggest leadership in crisis the country has faced since the fall of...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Checkmate#Uk#The Covid Research Group#Political Thinking#Labour
The Independent

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP over school funding

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening to withdraw funding for a school in the constituency of MP who was considering voting against the Government When he defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had previously been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticising the Government over free school meals.At the time he did not say who was responsible, but speaking to The Sunday Times he said it was Mr Williamson.He said that Mr Williamson, a former chief...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Government accused of ‘complete abandonment of moral compass’ amid claims of whips threatening MPs

The chair of the Commons sleaze committee, Chris Bryant, claims he has spoken to “about a dozen” Tory MPs threatened by whips and has also heard allegations of Boris Johnson being involved.In scathing comments, the senior Labour MP, who also cited the row over the former MP Owen Paterson’s suspension, hit out at what he described as the government’s “complete abandonment of any kind of moral compass”.His remarks came after the Conservative MP William Wragg – who first made incendiary allegations of “blackmail” by government whips – said he would meet with an officer from the Metropolitan Police to discuss...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Majority believe MPs who switch parties should fight by-election – days after Christian Wakeford defects

A majority of voters believe MPs who switch allegiances and join a different political party should resign their seat and contest a by-election, according to a new survey.The finding comes just days after the former Conservative MP Christian Wakeford defected to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and called on Boris Johnson to resign in dramatic scenes moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.In a scathing assessment of Mr Johnson’s leadership, the Bury South MP, who was elected in 2019, lashed out at the “disgraceful” conduct of his former party over allegations of Covid rule-busting parties in No 10.Immediately after his defection, however,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

UK lawmaker says he'll go to police with 'blackmail' claims

A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take his allegations to the police.William Wragg, a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation” that amounted to “blackmail.” He alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies and had had embarrassing stories about them leaked to the press.Johnson has said he’s “seen no evidence” to support Wragg’s claims.Wragg told Saturday's Daily Telegraph newspaper that he would meet police early next...
U.K.
The Independent

Dominic Raab says PM ‘has taken a few hits but he’ll come out fighting’

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said that Boris Johnson “has taken a few hits but he’ll come out fighting”.It comes as Boris Johnson faces calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Mr Raab said: “In less than three years...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s brand ‘permanently damaged’ by No 10 party row, Tory peer says

Boris Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged” by the No 10 parties row, a Tory peer has said, after a destablising week for the prime minister.Speaking to The Independent, Lord Hayward said that while it was “not impossible” for the prime minister to win a second majority at the ballot box for the Conservatives, it now appeared “unlikely”.The elections guru suggested that Mr Johnson could still reap the electoral rewards from a “vaccine bounce 2.0”, however, with the booster campaign continuing and Covid restrictions being eased across England.His comments came as the senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told The Independent...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces threat of legal action over blackmail claims

Boris Johnson is facing the threat of legal action over the alleged intimidation of Tory MPs who are demanding his head over the Partygate scandal.Lawyers from the Good Law Project have sent the prime minister a letter before action warning that alleged threats to withhold government funding from rebel MPs’ constituencies were an “unlawful misuse of ministerial powers” which may amount to misconduct in public office.The move came as Downing Street refused to investigate claims from senior Tory William Wragg that MPs have been subjected to blackmail by whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for them to “get to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

450K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy