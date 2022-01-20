ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram working on paid subscriptions for creators that could charge users $100 per month

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Instagram is testing paid subscriptions to a small number of creators and influencers in exchange for exclusive Instagram Live videos and Stories.

The test has only been released to a few creators in the US so far, with subscribers receiving a purple ‘subsriber’ badge that distinguishes them in creators’ comments and inboxes.

The list of 10 creators includes influencer @alanchikinchow ; basketball player @sedona._ ; astrologer @alizakelly ; dancer/actress/model @kelseylynncook ; digital creator @elliottnorris ; Olympic silver medalist @jordanchiles ; gymnast and creator @jackjerry ; spiritual coach and artist @bunnymichael ; XR creator @donalleniii ; and digital creator @lonnieiiv , as documented by TechCrunch .

Creators can choose from eight price points for exclusive content, ranging from $0.99 per month to $99.99 per month.

Users will be able to access any content that has been shared prior to subscribing, and will be alerted to exclusive broadcasts.

Previous reports had suggested that Instagram was developing technology that would stop such content being screenshotted and shared on other platforms, but for this initial test, Instagram told TechCrunch that it was not available. Instead, Instagram is relying on users abiding to its terms and conditions, which are violated if a user reshares exclusive content.

For the moment, Instagram is not taking a cut of the creators’ revenue. “We are the same as all of Meta — we’re not taking any rev share until at least 2023,” said Instagram’s co-head of product, Ashley Yuki. “Our main goal here is that we help creators make a living… We’re trying to think of all the ways that we can build monetization products where that’s possible.”

The announcement is an attempt to shore up competition from other apps like OnlyFans or TikTok, as well as Twitter’s Super Follows feature . Instagram believes that its strength lies in its well-established presence and this should avoid people ‘clicking out’.

“It might seem like a small thing. But in those moments, it can be the difference between having someone jump over your subscription or not,” Ms Yuki continued.

“The convenience of just having it all where the conversation and connection is already happening, we think is going to be one of the strongest points of this for both creators and for fans.”

