Next year, Guild Wars 2 will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary. It’s crazy when you think ArenaNet are still pumping out new content. Seldom developers stick by their game for close to a decade, but here we are. It’s a testament to their game that players are still lapping up one of the most successful MMORPGs of all time. The third expansion for GW2 is almost upon us. End of Dragons is set to offer a new story, regions, combat mounts, and more. I recently got a chance to witness first hand how many of the new features work. ArenaNet aren’t messing around. They are keen to keep their fanbase happy, and I doubt those that love GW2 are going to be disappointed.

